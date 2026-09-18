Mike Rogers Drops New Ad Hammering Abdul El-Sayed's Opposition to Breast Cancer Funding

One in eight American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her life. It's the second-leading cause of cancer death in women, and more than 42,000 women will die from the disease this year alone. Despite those alarming statistics, con man Abdul El-Sayed advocated pulling funding from Michigan.

Advertisement

Why? El-Sayed felt the funding and social awareness of the disease are a "function of the social power and privilege of those most likely to get the disease."

🚨 THIS ONE IS PERSONAL: El-Sayed’s breast cancer comments hit home for me 🎗️



As a BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR, I can’t get past his argument that research funding may reflect the “social power and privilege” of those most likely to get the disease.



Breast cancer is the… pic.twitter.com/QCksVyTn4o — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 18, 2026

Republican Mike Rogers, himself a cancer survivor, just dropped a new ad hammering El-Sayed for his opposition to breast cancer funding for Michigan women.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"What is wrong with Abdul El-Sayed?" the ad asks. "As a cancer survivor, Mike Rogers will stand with Michigan women."

This six-figure ad buy will run across digital platforms throughout the state of Michigan.

El-Sayed is running on a platform of pushing "Medicare for All" on Americans, and touting his record as a physician to do it. But that's a lie: he's never held a medical license or treated a patient. But what "Medicare for All" really means is medical care for no one. El-Sayed would quadruple your taxes, take away your doctor, extend wait times, have the government choose your treatment plan, and shut down rural hospitals. There is nothing "affordable" about that.

Approximately 9,900 Michigan women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and about 1,350 women will die from the disease. They deserve to know where Abdul El-Sayed stands on funding for the disease, because it's clearly not with women.

Meanwhile, Mike Rogers wants to take on Big Pharma, hospitals, and insurers. He has a healthcare affordability plan that would focus on lowering costs, increasing accessibility, and improving pricing transparency. Rogers would also fight to lower prescription drug prices, prevent excessive denial rates, and have hospitals and insurers provide clear pricing to patients.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.