A Liberal Host's Take on Young People and Fox News Is Why Her Network Is for the Certifiable

She was always insufferable, but MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, a turncoat who couldn’t handle American greatness or the new golden age under Donald Trump, has a new take on young people and Fox News, revealing that her network is truly for the mentally ill: the youth will be appalled at Fox for its role in the destruction of our democracy.

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In an interview with Farcy Ollie Darcy, MS NOW's Nicolle Wallace says young people will be appalled at how no one did anything about Fox News destroying our democracy:

“These are questions that people will wrestle with, not just for the rest of our lives, but for the next 200… pic.twitter.com/UiCJ9n13oW — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 17, 2026

These are questions that people will wrestle with, not just for the rest of our lives, but for the next 200 years. Why didn't anyone do anything? And I think the question about why didn't people cover the most powerful organs is another one they're going to wrestle with? My personal opinion is that there's some bizarre competitive notion to cover -- like I think covering other media in legacy media was a weird thing. Like I think people used to feel like, ‘oh, we can't say what's happening over there.’ But to your point, they're no longer, you know, neutral, sort of organs of the media. They're active, in my opinion, participants in the weakening and destruction of our democracy

Not really, lady. First, young people don’t watch Fox. If they do, it’s in greater numbers than your insignificant network. Most of the kiddos soak up TikTok, which is why a good swath of Gen Z is hopeless.

Second, your network is opinion on steroids, and it’s an endless parade of idiots on there, Wallace’s show being at the apex. The people voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024. In the latter, he won the popular vote, the Electoral College, and all the swing states. Eighty-nine percent of all counties shifted toward the right. There was an election, Nicole. Your side lost; that’s not democracy falling apart. It’s a sign voters thought your side sucks.

Since you didn’t learn your lesson, we can’t wait to own your party again in 2028.

This is what democracy looks like. Sorry you can’t get over it.

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