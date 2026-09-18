Lifelong Dem Delivered Powerful Testimony About How an Illegal Killed Her Son and Daughter-In-Law

A lifelong Democrat testified before Congress, recounting the tragic car accident that killed her son and daughter-in-law, and blasted her party for how they’ve handled immigration under Joe Biden. Her family was shattered by an illegal immigrant who obtained a commercial driver’s license (via NY Post):

POWERFUL: Elizabeth Carter, whose son and daughter-in-law were kiIIed by an illegal alien truck driver with a California CDL, BLASTS Democrats for allowing foreign criminals to flood the country. "Billy, Jenny, and her cat Burt were killed... they lost the Russian roulette game… pic.twitter.com/yiMtn9fgF0

In testimony before Congress this morning, self-identified “lifelong Democrat” Elizabeth Carter admitted that she is “ashamed” of her party’s handling of the immigration issue after her son, William Micah Carter, was killed in a car crash involving an illegal immigrant truck driver issued a license by California.

Carter’s son and his newlywed wife, Jennifer Lower, along with their cat “Bert,” were killed in a car crash after their vehicle slammed into a jackknifed big rig driven by illegal immigrant Rajinder Kumar in late November.

According to Carter, the couple were returning from their wedding reception in her late daughter-in-law’s hometown in Oregon when the crash occurred.

“Sixteen days after they were married, Billy, Jenny and her cat Bert were killed. They lost the Russian roulette game our government is forcing them to play,” testified Carter.

While being questioned by Rep. Brad Knott, R-NC, Carter criticized Democrats’ resistance to immigration enforcement, saying, “We allowed 10 million people in under Biden. How is there a different suggestion as to how to process them, other than the same way they came into the country en masse, leaving?”

She continued, “I have to say, as a lifelong Democrat, I am ashamed of what my party is doing.”

To which, Knott responded, “Well, they don’t care.”