Arkansas Dem: I'd Trade Five Americans for One Illegal Alien

Does Hallie Shoffner know she’s going to lose? That is the only explanation for these remarks about immigration, in which the Arkansas Democrat Senate candidate said we’d trade five Americans for one illegal immigrant because of how hard they work. She was speaking about farm labor, and it’s an open secret that illegal aliens are often hired for manual labor. So would an American if these people didn’t keep wages low.

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The ‘they take jobs Americans don’t want’ is a lie. A corporate America myth peddled to keep their slave labor market low. It’s been exposed because millions have been deported and more Americans have been hired. Also, no American is beneath the dignity of hard work; what are we even talking about here?

#ARSEN NEWS:



Arkansas Democrat Hallie Shoffner says on tape that she “would trade five Americans for one” illegal immigrant worker.



Sounds like she also hired illegal immigrants herself. pic.twitter.com/wlKp5gKnj6 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 16, 2026

Shoffner finds it appalling that there’s no pathway for these people who work hard. Yeah, because they broke the law. You break federal immigration law, you go back, es la Verdad, no? And hard work doesn’t buy you a pass to break the law, the same way you can’t lean on mental illness when you kill children. Either we’re a nation of laws or not. For Democrats, they cannot allow the enforcement of immigration law since illegals are the only thing keeping them relevant.

Ms. Shoffner is facing Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who won the 2020 election with 66 percent of the vote. The state is ruby red, and saying you’d trade Americans for illegals isn’t a winning message here.

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