Why These Two Utah College Republicans Were Targeted for Expulsion by Campus Leftists

Two University of Utah students were threatened with expulsion for allegedly doxxing a student who held a cake mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kirk, a conservative activist who campaigned hard to break the Left’s stranglehold on academia, was shot and killed at Utah Valley College in Orem on September 10, 2025. They snapped a photo of a student who was on campus. This is not doxxing, though the student did incur the wrath of social media.

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The University of Utah wants to EXPEL us over "Threatening or endangering behavior" https://t.co/WFtzngRqp6 pic.twitter.com/72Juv1mrUB — Rylie (@Rylieparis05) September 16, 2026

We WON’T be intimidated into silence. pic.twitter.com/TtFmRRUu73 — Rylie (@Rylieparis05) September 15, 2026

MY CASE IS FULLY DISMISSED.



This wouldn’t have happened without the outpour of support we received online. Thank you!



TOTAL COLLEGE REPUBLICAN VICTORY pic.twitter.com/R0pYn1F92L — Rylie (@Rylieparis05) September 17, 2026

Despite death threats, expulsion, and an underwhelming protest against College Republicans.



I was able to register 2 new Republicans to vote.



+ 2 🔴 https://t.co/iDV1jxDDBt pic.twitter.com/k65GB5MoSc — Riley Beesley (@rileybeesley) September 16, 2026

WE TOOK DOWN THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.



Case fully dismissed because of the outcry on X and expert legal services from @JakeLeei



Thank you, @nicksortor & @MrsErikaKirk we wouldn’t have won without you.



Students: Cherish Charlie Kirk’s legacy, do not celebrate his murder. https://t.co/BLIOXhy1bR pic.twitter.com/e9lqarlaNi — Riley Beesley (@rileybeesley) September 17, 2026

He claimed to say he noticed us on Wednesdays when WE DON’T TABLE ON WEDNESDAYS. I am in charge of tabling and he lied straight to our faces. https://t.co/7tZJbz0Wzh — Rylie (@Rylieparis05) September 17, 2026

🔥LET'S GO! University of Utah is TOTALLY rescinding their EXPULSION charges against 2 GOP students who flagged a girl celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination on campus



UofU is even considering disciplinary action against the ADMINISTRATOR who brought it up



The power of X! https://t.co/4pk5AU2qDC pic.twitter.com/Ckoe8Gq2yt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2026

Campus leftists tried to expel Riley Barnes and Riley Beesley of the local College Republican chapter. Barnes admitted that the allegations of doxxing must be investigated by the administration, but it seems they figured out it was a lot of bunk (via KUTV):

New: Rylie Barnes, UofU Republican leader, relieved after alleged doxxing allegations tossed by university—says she’s received threats and reported them to police. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/hviYivP3LJ — Brian Mullahy (@bmullahy2news) September 17, 2026

The students facing discipline from the University of Utah have been cleared after accusations that they "doxxed" another student for bringing a "Happy Kirkiversary" cake to campus. Rylie Barnes, the Vice President of the U of U College Republicans, said Wednesday afternoon that the case against her had been fully dismissed. The Chairman of the U College Republicans Riley Beesley confirmed with KUTV 2News his case had also been fully dismissed by the University. In a social media post, Barnes shared an email from Associate Vice President Dean of Students Jason Ramirez saying he had reviewed her case and did not believe there were grounds to charge her for any violation of University police. He added that he would ensure there would not be any marks against her record.

Apparently, the school’s College Democrats chapter deleted their Instagram page following the ruling:

College Democrats at the University of Utah have deleted their Instagram account. They're upset we didn't get expelled. pic.twitter.com/8ZoWpo8E5b — Riley Beesley (@rileybeesley) September 18, 2026

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Total victory. And if you want to mock Kirk’s death, that’s not okay, but it’s your right. Do it in public and post about it, and you’ll get cooked, but that’s life.

NEW: On September 10, the first anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, a University of Utah student walked up to the College Republicans’ campus booth with a cake that read “Happy Kirkiversary.”



Riley Barnes, vice president of the club, posted the photo. It went viral. Now… pic.twitter.com/0Rsnz2aYHp — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) September 16, 2026

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