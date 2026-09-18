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Why These Two Utah College Republicans Were Targeted for Expulsion by Campus Leftists

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 18, 2026 6:30 AM
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Why These Two Utah College Republicans Were Targeted for Expulsion by Campus Leftists
Riley Barnes

Two University of Utah students were threatened with expulsion for allegedly doxxing a student who held a cake mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kirk, a conservative activist who campaigned hard to break the Left’s stranglehold on academia, was shot and killed at Utah Valley College in Orem on September 10, 2025. They snapped a photo of a student who was on campus. This is not doxxing, though the student did incur the wrath of social media. 

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Campus leftists tried to expel Riley Barnes and Riley Beesley of the local College Republican chapter. Barnes admitted that the allegations of doxxing must be investigated by the administration, but it seems they figured out it was a lot of bunk (via KUTV):

The students facing discipline from the University of Utah have been cleared after accusations that they "doxxed" another student for bringing a "Happy Kirkiversary" cake to campus.

Rylie Barnes, the Vice President of the U of U College Republicans, said Wednesday afternoon that the case against her had been fully dismissed. The Chairman of the U College Republicans Riley Beesley confirmed with KUTV 2News his case had also been fully dismissed by the University.

In a social media post, Barnes shared an email from Associate Vice President Dean of Students Jason Ramirez saying he had reviewed her case and did not believe there were grounds to charge her for any violation of University police. He added that he would ensure there would not be any marks against her record.

Apparently, the school’s College Democrats chapter deleted their Instagram page following the ruling:

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Total victory. And if you want to mock Kirk’s death, that’s not okay, but it’s your right. Do it in public and post about it, and you’ll get cooked, but that’s life. 

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News Topics ACADEMIA | CHARLIE KIRK | CONSERVATISM
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