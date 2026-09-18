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Why a CNN Host Was Aghast Over The Latest Michigan Senate Poll

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 18, 2026 6:50 AM
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Why a CNN Host Was Aghast Over The Latest Michigan Senate Poll
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It’s not all that shocking, Dana. CNN host Dana Bash was not happy about a recent survey on Michigan’s Senate race showing that 45 percent of voters don’t want a Muslim senator. 

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“It’s just gross,” she remarked. 

Well, that’s life. 

This man pals around with terrorist sympathizers, and his social media history regarding the 9/11 attacks has been exposed. We don’t want that person in Washington. 

Islam and the Constitution are not compatible, especially Sharia law nonsense and this group’s affinity for Hamas and antisemitism. It’s bled into white liberal women from the suburbs, who, after liters of Sauvignon Blanc, have become the homegrown Hezbollah to anything sensible. 

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I have never seen so many Michigan Democrats cross the aisle to endorse Republican Mike Rogers, Van Jones, nowhere near a conservative, have said Abdul El-Sayed’s views are insane and unacceptable vis-à-vis Israel. 

The guy is bad news. That’s a fact, not a cause for revulsion, Dana. 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | HAMAS | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | MICHIGAN
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