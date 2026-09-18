Why a CNN Host Was Aghast Over The Latest Michigan Senate Poll

It’s not all that shocking, Dana. CNN host Dana Bash was not happy about a recent survey on Michigan’s Senate race showing that 45 percent of voters don’t want a Muslim senator.

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“It’s just gross,” she remarked.

CNN reacts to polling showing that 45% of Michigan voters don't want a Muslim Senator representing them in Washington:



"It's just gross." pic.twitter.com/bh8P382wzj — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) September 17, 2026

Well, that’s life.

This man pals around with terrorist sympathizers, and his social media history regarding the 9/11 attacks has been exposed. We don’t want that person in Washington.

Islam and the Constitution are not compatible, especially Sharia law nonsense and this group’s affinity for Hamas and antisemitism. It’s bled into white liberal women from the suburbs, who, after liters of Sauvignon Blanc, have become the homegrown Hezbollah to anything sensible.

Michigan voters please pay attention pic.twitter.com/dR8jM0xwf6 — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) September 1, 2026

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) says Abdul’s rhetoric is increasing antisemitism pic.twitter.com/GjFqNoyKvW — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 27, 2026

I have never seen so many Michigan Democrats cross the aisle to endorse Republican Mike Rogers, Van Jones, nowhere near a conservative, have said Abdul El-Sayed’s views are insane and unacceptable vis-à-vis Israel.

The guy is bad news. That’s a fact, not a cause for revulsion, Dana.

MSNOW says some Democrat voters say they'll vote Mike Rogers after socialist Abdul El Sayed won the primary,



"Some Democrats I've talked to... on the plane this morning a guy said to me, 'I'm anxious.. if he wins, I will be voting for Mike Rogers.'"

pic.twitter.com/Q6rD6Gr29L — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 5, 2026

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