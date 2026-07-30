'Healthcare That Works for Working Families': Mike Rogers Unveils His Healthcare Affordability Plan

Mike Rogers, the Republican running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, has unveiled his plan to make healthcare more affordable for families in his state and across the country. His plan, dubbed "Healthcare That Works for Working Families," has three main pillars: affordability, accessibility, and transparency. To support those pillars, Rogers has identified three major problems with healthcare and his solutions to address those issues.

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First, Rogers' plan would "Open the Books." According to a memo detailing the plan, hospitals and insurance companies hide prices from patients to discourage comparison shopping, which would drive prices down as insurers and healthcare providers compete for your healthcare dollars. Rogers' solution would be to hold executives accountable for price transparency and propose fines for companies that do not comply.

Yesterday, Rogers dropped an ad teasing his plan for lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

🚨PRESCRIPTION DRUGS ARE TOO EXPENSIVE



Just across the river, Canadians are paying a fraction of the cost for their prescriptions than we are in Michigan.



Our system is broken — in the Senate, I'll fight to fix it. Let's Get to Work! pic.twitter.com/tHf71HBkDR — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) July 29, 2026

"We're here today in Detroit, just across the river from Canada," Rogers said. "It's so close, you can see it. So why do your prescription drugs cost so much more in Michigan than they do in Canada? That's a great question, and it has to stop. Our healthcare system is broken. Send me to Washington, D.C. and I'll make sure our healthcare is more affordable. I'll make sure that you don't have to pay any more for your prescription than they do in Canada."

Rogers' plan wants to expand access to Trump Rx, a program that takes advantage of the government's ability to buy medications in bulk, force prices down, and pass those savings onto voters. It also wants to speed up approval for lower-cost generic options. Currently, it can take the FDA up to 10 months to review generic drugs, and another two to five years (or longer) for generic drugs to make it to the market.

The third point of Rogers' plan involves making sure working families get the coverage they pay for. It would require insurers to publish claim denial rates, approval times, and appeal outcomes while penalizing companies with excessive denials and delays in care.

This isn't Rogers' first foray into affordability, either. He announced a four-point housing affordability plan that would assist with down payments, lower interest rates by using timely payments to build credit, end excessive Democrat regulations, and provide incentives for homebuilders.

And the stakes are high. Democrats have controlled both of Michigan's Senate seats for the last 32 years, and they've run Lansing for the past decade. In that time, Michigan has spiraled out of control and slipped to the 46th-best state to live in. Mike Rogers knows this, and he's built the largest war chest of any candidate in the race. He's ready to take on his Democratic challengers and bring affordability back to Michigan families and all Americans.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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