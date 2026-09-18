Washington's New Gun Permit System Is 'Insane,' Says One Sheriff

Democrats will stop at nothing to strip law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights. They do that while they turn a blind eye to gun crime and let violent career criminals out of prison — if they bother to charge them at all. But they come up with all sorts of schemes to undermine those who want to exercise their constitutional rights. In San Diego, for example, officials have made it cost more than $2,000 to get a concealed carry permit. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, is all over that.

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And it looks like she'll have to go after Washington state next. The state is implementing firearms-training and permit application systems which will require would-be gun owners to provide fingerprints, proof of required training, and an application fee.

One sheriff is calling the process insane.

Washington’s new gun permit system moves ahead as one sheriff calls law ‘insane’ https://t.co/TodqPdJJzW — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) September 17, 2026

Here's more:

The agency says it is targeting early 2027 for the permit application and firearms-training certification systems so applicants have time to obtain permits before the law becomes mandatory. That development is drawing renewed criticism from Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, who says the law goes too far and could ultimately face a constitutional challenge. “I think this is insane,” Raymond said in a phone interview Wednesday with The Center Square. Raymond said he believes the new permit requirement is unconstitutional because law-abiding Americans already have a constitutional right to keep and bear arms. His criticism centers on what he sees as another layer of government approval for people who have already passed existing background checks.

The process is the punishment, and they're trying to make it time- and cost-prohibitive for Washington residents to get a permit. That's all this is.

When they don’t even enforce the laws already on the books what is the point of creating new laws that they are too incompetent to enforce. Not to mention any gun law is a direct violation of our constitution and they should be fired for it. — Jesse Scharer (@schar16762) September 17, 2026

They don't enforce existing laws because they don't like them, and those laws negatively impact their preferred constituencies. They come up with new laws to target law-abiding citizens who do things they don't like, namely own guns.

It's not insane though, it's diabolically evil. They know it can't be implemented in time, in fact they are COUNTING on that being the case. They WANT people to not be able to buy guns. Yet another of the 1,000 cuts that is leading to total disarmament. It's their ultimate goal. — Jdubbya (@jdubbya308) September 18, 2026

Yes.

It's not about safety. It's not about ending gun crime. If it were, they'd put criminals in jail and come down hard on those who use guns to commit crimes. But they don't. It's about undermining the Second Amendment; by passing laws that make it impossible for people to own guns, they hope to circumvent the courts and the Constitution. We cannot allow them to do that.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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