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'Sounds a Lot Like More Money for Government': Rogers Hits El-Sayed's Medicare for All Tax Scheme

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 11, 2026 1:30 PM
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'Sounds a Lot Like More Money for Government': Rogers Hits El-Sayed's Medicare for All Tax Scheme
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Abdul El-Sayed is saying he wants to put more money in the pockets of Michiganders. But as Townhall reported yesterday, El-Sayed's "free" healthcare scheme involves raising taxes on all Americans. El-Sayed said Medicare for All will require that every American pays more in taxes, but that it'll save us money over paying the insurance companies directly.

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That's not true, of course. Income taxes would have to double, or the payroll tax would have to jump to 32 percent. Even though premiums and deductibles are costly, they're not filtered through a government bureaucrat who might decide you have the wrong political views, or are too old, or otherwise unworthy of treatment.

Mike Rogers hammered El-Sayed on this, saying exactly what Medicare for All really is: a lot more money for government.

El-Sayed didn't take too kindly to this.

Did he really call Rogers "habibi"? That means "my love" or "my beloved" in Arabic. Weird.

We all know how this works, Abdul. You take money, you give it to illegal aliens and other Democrat constituents while denying care to the unvaccinated, conservatives, Christians, and white Americans.

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That's exactly how this works.

Just a few days ago, El-Sayed couldn't explain how Medicare for All would work. It was all "trust me, bro" vibes.

It's about having the literal power of life and death over the electorate. If your cancer treatment hinged on voting for the DSA, you'd likely pull the lever for them. And they know that.

Yes, he is. An Islamist and a radical.

He will not explain it, but we sure hope Rogers takes him up on the offer to debate. Rogers will mop the floor with him.

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Worth noting here that LaRosa is a Democrat who opposes El-Sayed.

It's a massive tax increase on the working class.

That is a big yes. And that's just raising taxes for Medicare for All. When they raise taxes for free housing, free school, free government grocery stores and everything else, the working class won't have two pennies to rub together. But impoverishing white Americans is the goal. Just ask El-Sayed's other "habibi," Hasan Piker.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MEDICARE | TAXES
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