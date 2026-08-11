'Sounds a Lot Like More Money for Government': Rogers Hits El-Sayed's Medicare for All Tax Scheme

Abdul El-Sayed is saying he wants to put more money in the pockets of Michiganders. But as Townhall reported yesterday, El-Sayed's "free" healthcare scheme involves raising taxes on all Americans. El-Sayed said Medicare for All will require that every American pays more in taxes, but that it'll save us money over paying the insurance companies directly.

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That's not true, of course. Income taxes would have to double, or the payroll tax would have to jump to 32 percent. Even though premiums and deductibles are costly, they're not filtered through a government bureaucrat who might decide you have the wrong political views, or are too old, or otherwise unworthy of treatment.

Mike Rogers hammered El-Sayed on this, saying exactly what Medicare for All really is: a lot more money for government.

Weird.



I thought Abdul’s campaign promise was more money in your pocket.



This sounds a lot like more money for the government. pic.twitter.com/3M2W1feWov — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 9, 2026

El-Sayed didn't take too kindly to this.

I know it’s complicated for you, habibi. I’m happy to teach you how this works at our next debate…if you’re not too much a coward to debate me. https://t.co/LXKXBy0Zbj — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 10, 2026

Did he really call Rogers "habibi"? That means "my love" or "my beloved" in Arabic. Weird.

We all know how this works, Abdul. You take money, you give it to illegal aliens and other Democrat constituents while denying care to the unvaccinated, conservatives, Christians, and white Americans.

Everyone knows how it works, dummy. Laundering the money through the incompetent f***s in government like you so they can take the cut and spend it in unproductive ways to buy votes. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 10, 2026

That's exactly how this works.

My man you haven't been able to teach anyone how it works - every interview you've done on your healthcare plan has made it worse. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) August 10, 2026

Just a few days ago, El-Sayed couldn't explain how Medicare for All would work. It was all "trust me, bro" vibes.

Seems pretty simple: we pay higher taxes and get worse healthcare outcomes because you have a weird obsession with people who are more successful than you are. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) August 10, 2026

It's about having the literal power of life and death over the electorate. If your cancer treatment hinged on voting for the DSA, you'd likely pull the lever for them. And they know that.

Yes, he is. An Islamist and a radical.

Just explain it to us now, Abdul. How does paying more taxes for government-controlled healthcare put more money in our pockets? Since it's not complicated, let's hear it. :) https://t.co/eVrauWGuSI — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 10, 2026

He will not explain it, but we sure hope Rogers takes him up on the offer to debate. Rogers will mop the floor with him.

Says the coward too chicken-s**t to stand up to a thirtysomething anti-Semitic DJ who thinks the men and women forced to jump from the 100th floor “deserved” what happened to them. https://t.co/fh9rSrBlJ3 — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) August 11, 2026

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Worth noting here that LaRosa is a Democrat who opposes El-Sayed.

TAX HIKE: Abdul El-Sayed confirms he wants to raise taxes on everyday, working class Michiganders.



That means working class Michiganders like you and me would see enormous tax increases. If you oppose this, follow us and retweet. We’re in this fight together. https://t.co/hkLEIQ8JsA — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) August 10, 2026

It's a massive tax increase on the working class.

So, that’s a yes on raising taxes for the working class? https://t.co/A45YMe1NZY — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 10, 2026

That is a big yes. And that's just raising taxes for Medicare for All. When they raise taxes for free housing, free school, free government grocery stores and everything else, the working class won't have two pennies to rub together. But impoverishing white Americans is the goal. Just ask El-Sayed's other "habibi," Hasan Piker.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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