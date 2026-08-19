Here's How Much David Crowley Is Going to Raise Milwaukee County Taxes by for 2027

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley wants to be the next governor, and he says he's running to stop "MAGA extremism." That's it. That's his plan. He has no real plan to address the economy or education, and his "plan" for immigration is to resist ICE and turn the state into a sanctuary.

Advertisement

When asked about affordability issues, like gas prices, Crowley said we need "permanent" relief, but refused to suspend the gas tax, and his website makes no mention of ending the state's minimum markup laws. This is because Crowley has no plan to make things more affordable. He just plans on raising our taxes.

And he's doing that in Milwaukee County, where Crowley is planning to raise taxes for 2027 by 26 percent over the 2026 levy rate.

Today is a good day to remind people that for 2027, @DavidCCrowley is planning to raise taxes in Milwaukee county by $80 million, or 26% over the 2026 levy rate.



This is what Democrat fiscal responsibility looks like and it's what he will do to the rest of Wisconsin if elected. pic.twitter.com/TwPGx7siGs — Chad Doran (@doranchad) August 18, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

County Executive David Crowley‘s budget office will hold the listening sessions in the final two weeks of August. The public meetings will outline the administration’s budget priorities and give residents an opportunity to share their own. The first meeting will be held Aug. 19 at the Kosciuszko Community Center, 2201 S. 7th St. The meeting the following week will be held at the Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St. Last year, county policymakers had to close an approximately $46 million gap. This year, the Office of the Comptroller is projecting a $50.8 million budget gap, as inflation pushes the cost to continue government programs as they currently operate beyond the expected revenue for the county. Crowley has already asked departments to prepare for a $10 million across-the-board spending reduction. Inadequate aid and shared revenue payments from the state of Wisconsin remain the primary challenge for the county, according to the administration. MCTS faces an estimated $16 million budget deficit next year. President and CEO Steve Fuentes is proposing a 25% service cut in 2027 to stabilize service at a budget level that can be maintained without additional revenue. At the same time, the system is planning to redesign the bus network. The county is currently projecting a $12 million increase in the property tax levy in 2026, most of which will go toward paying back the debt incurred for funding of the new Center for Forensic Science and Protective Medicine and the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin.

That's terrible.

Friendly reminder, under @DavidCCrowley, Milwaukee county could see highest property tax increase in 20 years…..Milwaukee already has the highest sales tax in the state…..



Don’t Milwaukee our Wisconsin.



Support @TomTiffanyWI for Governor! pic.twitter.com/YoF5MLwQDB — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) August 17, 2026

In West Allis, a Milwaukee County suburb, a bar owner saw his property taxes increase by $3,000 in one year. That's $250 a month on a business that doesn't have a huge profit margin.

Here’s what @DavidCCrowley’s mismanagement has meant for Milwaukee County.



A bar and grill owner in West Allis saw his property taxes jump more than $3,000 in ONE YEAR.



That’s the cost of Crowley’s failed leadership, and Wisconsin cannot afford it. pic.twitter.com/SBCnsIVcXm — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 18, 2026

Crowley also said he has no plan to change anything in Wisconsin, which means he'll keep Tony Evers' 400-year tax hike in place and massive utility rate hikes, too.

WATCH: @DavidCCrowley admits there’s nothing he would change.



He’ll keep the 400-year property tax hike.



He’ll keep the policies behind $2 billion in utility rate hikes.



He’ll keep the status quo while 7 in 10 fourth graders aren’t proficient readers.



We need a new direction. pic.twitter.com/oZSPgdsKAG — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 18, 2026

None of that makes Crowley look good, and he'll do the same thing in Madison. Raise our taxes, destroy our budgets, and make life unaffordable for Wisconsin families.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.