Guess Who's Responsible for the Sexual Assault of a University of Wisconsin Student

A University of Wisconsin-Madison student is recovering after being sexually assaulted. But if you only paid attention to local media coverage of the story, you would think this is simply a local crime case carried out by "two Fitchburg men."

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But even a little bit of digging shows those two men — Yofred Marcano Gutierrez and Arturo Santos Albujas — are actually illegal aliens.

Two Fitchburg men were arrested early Saturday morning after University of Wisconsin-Madison police say they sexually assaulted someone on the Goodspeed Family Pier. https://t.co/Q6plueTgrv — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) August 29, 2026

Here's more:

UWPD received a call just after 4 a.m. on August 29 about a disturbance on the pier near Alumni Park. Officers responded and learned a sexual assault had occurred. They arrested two suspects and took them into custody. According to UWPD, the suspects and victim, are not affiliated with UW-Madison. They met at a bar earlier and walked to the pier. The victim was attacked and sexually assaulted as they attempted to leave, according to police.

Not only are the two illegal aliens, but the Dane County authorities refused to honor an ICE detainer on at least one of them.

A criminal alien sexually assaulted a victim at UW-Madison this weekend.



Then the Dane County Sheriff refused an immigration detainer request.



And we know @DavidCCrowley opposes local police working with immigration agents.



Wisconsin cannot afford sanctuary-state policies. https://t.co/oJvwsbNgGQ — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 31, 2026

Tom Tiffany's opponent, David Crowley, also wants to give illegal aliens in-state tuition and drivers licenses.

At least one criminal illegal alien was arrested over the weekend for sexual assault on UW-Madison’s campus.



Not only does David Crowley want to release them in our communities, he wants to give illegals driver’s licenses and in-state college tuition subsidized by YOU.… https://t.co/71m8RQjd2D — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 31, 2026

Paid for by the taxpayers, of course.

Here's the refusal to honor the ICE detainer in black and white.

“Fitchburg men” have ICE detainers that it looks like the Dane Co Sheriff is refusing to honor. pic.twitter.com/TEYeLH0YaK — Lvl 99 Libtard End Boss (@Investor4201) August 30, 2026

And to make it even more interesting, the victim is reportedly transgender.

Oh my, and the victim is transgender.



Leftists are going to be really confused about whose side they take on this one. https://t.co/cP7jmkNQXW — Lvl 99 Libtard End Boss (@Investor4201) August 30, 2026

Clearly, the trans community loses when immigrants sexually assault them.

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Wisconsin Right Now broke the story before other outlets.

Thankfully, ICE is aware and will hopefully apprehend and deport these criminals before they hurt anyone else.

ICE is already on it. They requested an immigration hold on Santos Albujas and the Dane Co sheriff declined to honor it. https://t.co/NzZ8OAoccz pic.twitter.com/cI9mg8k0qK — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) August 31, 2026

There is no constituent group that Democrats will not endanger in their pursuit of sanctuary policies for illegal aliens. Not even transgender people are safe. If David Crowley is elected, more people will be assaulted, robbed, and even killed by illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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