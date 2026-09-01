DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Guess Who's Responsible for the Sexual Assault of a University of Wisconsin Student

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 01, 2026 1:00 PM
Advertisement
Guess Who's Responsible for the Sexual Assault of a University of Wisconsin Student
AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, Steve Apps

A University of Wisconsin-Madison student is recovering after being sexually assaulted. But if you only paid attention to local media coverage of the story, you would think this is simply a local crime case carried out by "two Fitchburg men."

Advertisement

But even a little bit of digging shows those two men — Yofred Marcano Gutierrez and Arturo Santos Albujas — are actually illegal aliens.

Here's more:

UWPD received a call just after 4 a.m. on August 29 about a disturbance on the pier near Alumni Park. Officers responded and learned a sexual assault had occurred. They arrested two suspects and took them into custody.

According to UWPD, the suspects and victim, are not affiliated with UW-Madison. They met at a bar earlier and walked to the pier. The victim was attacked and sexually assaulted as they attempted to leave, according to police.

Not only are the two illegal aliens, but the Dane County authorities refused to honor an ICE detainer on at least one of them.

Recommended
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me Kurt Schlichter Witness in Rep. Brandon Gill's Birth Tourism Hearing Pleads the Fifth. Here's What Else Happened. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Tom Tiffany's opponent, David Crowley, also wants to give illegal aliens in-state tuition and drivers licenses.

Paid for by the taxpayers, of course.

Here's the refusal to honor the ICE detainer in black and white.

And to make it even more interesting, the victim is reportedly transgender.

Clearly, the trans community loses when immigrants sexually assault them.

Advertisement

Wisconsin Right Now broke the story before other outlets.

Thankfully, ICE is aware and will hopefully apprehend and deport these criminals before they hurt anyone else.

There is no constituent group that Democrats will not endanger in their pursuit of sanctuary policies for illegal aliens. Not even transgender people are safe. If David Crowley is elected, more people will be assaulted, robbed, and even killed by illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TRANSGENDER | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

Kurt Schlichter
Witness in Rep. Brandon Gill's Birth Tourism Hearing Pleads the Fifth. Here's What Else Happened.

Witness in Rep. Brandon Gill's Birth Tourism Hearing Pleads the Fifth. Here's What Else Happened.

Amy Curtis
Are Illegal Aliens Wiping Out Natural Resources in This Connecticut Town?

Are Illegal Aliens Wiping Out Natural Resources in This Connecticut Town?

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos