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You Won't Believe What James Talarico Once Said to White Teachers

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 07, 2026 2:30 PM
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You Won't Believe What James Talarico Once Said to White Teachers
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat James Talarico has gone dark less than a month before the midterms. As Townhall's Joe Chalfant reported here, Talarico has not been seen publicly in more than a week, going so far as to appear virtually to speak with the U.S. Hispanic Business Council. Staff said Talarico was "ill and unable to travel."

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That doesn't seem like the behavior of a campaign that's confident it's winning this race, and it's easy to see why — the hits keep coming. Even CNN couldn't ignore Talarico's record on defunding the police, and people noticed the campaign was recycling old media.

Here's another blow to Talarico's Senate aspirations. In a state where 40 percent of the population is white, Talarico told white teachers that "white supremacy and hetero-patriarchy have colonized" their minds.

"I think we have to understand, especially for the white educators that are on this call, that these violent hierarchies, these systems — white supremacy, hetero-patriarchy, economic exploitation — those things have colonized our own minds," Talarico said.

Wow.

This is common thinking on the Left. Last December, the Cherry Creek School District in Colorado was sued for its race-based disciplinary system, which included telling teachers who objected to disruptive behaviors of black students that their "whiteness" was to blame. The Smithsonian decried behaviors like timeliness, hard work, and politeness as hallmarks of white supremacist culture, too.

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Yes, he is.

Communists would often accuse their political opponents of being mentally ill, defective, or insane.

There are blue enclaves, unfortunately. Austin is basically Berkeley for carnivores.

It's the only way to stop this insanity.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | WOKE
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