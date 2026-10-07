You Won't Believe What James Talarico Once Said to White Teachers

Democrat James Talarico has gone dark less than a month before the midterms. As Townhall's Joe Chalfant reported here, Talarico has not been seen publicly in more than a week, going so far as to appear virtually to speak with the U.S. Hispanic Business Council. Staff said Talarico was "ill and unable to travel."

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That doesn't seem like the behavior of a campaign that's confident it's winning this race, and it's easy to see why — the hits keep coming. Even CNN couldn't ignore Talarico's record on defunding the police, and people noticed the campaign was recycling old media.

Here's another blow to Talarico's Senate aspirations. In a state where 40 percent of the population is white, Talarico told white teachers that "white supremacy and hetero-patriarchy have colonized" their minds.

Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas James Talarico told White teachers on a Zoom call that “White supremacy and hetero-patriarchy have colonized their minds” pic.twitter.com/eaB6aoo5Ma — America (@america) October 6, 2026

"I think we have to understand, especially for the white educators that are on this call, that these violent hierarchies, these systems — white supremacy, hetero-patriarchy, economic exploitation — those things have colonized our own minds," Talarico said.

Wow.

This is common thinking on the Left. Last December, the Cherry Creek School District in Colorado was sued for its race-based disciplinary system, which included telling teachers who objected to disruptive behaviors of black students that their "whiteness" was to blame. The Smithsonian decried behaviors like timeliness, hard work, and politeness as hallmarks of white supremacist culture, too.

Little dude is such a Soviet. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) October 6, 2026

Yes, he is.

Communists would often accuse their political opponents of being mentally ill, defective, or insane.

I cannot understand how this rhetoric gains any traction in Texas. — Michael ᯅ (@luzylavidaloca) October 7, 2026

There are blue enclaves, unfortunately. Austin is basically Berkeley for carnivores.

Talarico will focus on the largest threat to our way of life in America and Texas right now….White supremacy.



Make sure you vote RED down-ballot this election so wackos like Talarico never get the chance to destroy our country and our great state. https://t.co/KNFBDaqWb9 — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) October 7, 2026

It's the only way to stop this insanity.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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