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A Reporter Tried to Trap Marco Rubio in Greece. It Failed Miserably.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 07, 2026 3:00 PM
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A Reporter Tried to Trap Marco Rubio in Greece. It Failed Miserably.
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Greece, where he spoke about a new security pact to curb mass migration and combat terrorism. Given the nation's proximity to troubled terrorist hot spots, it makes sense. Rubio also made remarks touting Western civilization and calling for a definition of its principles. The secretary of state also updated on the Strait of Hormuz situation: it’s open, with oil flow virtually returning to pre-war levels. For the news junkies out there, notice how we don’t have 4,567 segments every hour about the strait anymore on the mainstream media. That’s good for oil and gas prices as we head into the chaotic end of the 2026 cycle. 

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But, of course, there was time for questions, and it did not go well for this reporter who tried to ensnare Rubio about Venezuela and Maria Corina Machado supposed return to the country. The allegation is that the State Department is preventing her homecoming. Rubio wondered who was reporting that, and, well, this journalist got pancaked:

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REPORTER: Will the State Dept. continue telling foreign governments not to facilitate Maria Corina Machado's return to Venezuela?

RUBIO: Who told you we said that? 

REPORTER: Widely reported

RUBIO: Who?

REPORTER: WSJ

RUBIO: Ohhh! It's in the newspaper so it's TRUE? I can show you a LOT of articles that are NOT true. I love these stories. You guys get somebody to tell you something, then you report it, now it's an 'established fact.' Then you ask ME about it as if somehow I'M responding to something factually proven! I don't even know what you're talking about!

"The premise of your question is NOT true."

You can’t play these games with anyone in the administration. They know what’s real, they keep it tight, and they know when and how the media will react, which leads to this moment of pure ownership. 

H/T RedState

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News Topics GREECE | MARCO RUBIO | TERRORISM
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