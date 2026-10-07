A Reporter Tried to Trap Marco Rubio in Greece. It Failed Miserably.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Greece, where he spoke about a new security pact to curb mass migration and combat terrorism. Given the nation's proximity to troubled terrorist hot spots, it makes sense. Rubio also made remarks touting Western civilization and calling for a definition of its principles. The secretary of state also updated on the Strait of Hormuz situation: it’s open, with oil flow virtually returning to pre-war levels. For the news junkies out there, notice how we don’t have 4,567 segments every hour about the strait anymore on the mainstream media. That’s good for oil and gas prices as we head into the chaotic end of the 2026 cycle.

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🚨 JUST IN: Sec. Marco Rubio just announced a NEW U.S.-Greece security pact to fight mass migration and terror GREAT NEWS! RUBIO: "And the fight against mass migration...Greece is a great ally as well on fighting transnational criminal organizations, on counterterrorism." 🔥 "Due to its geography in the Mediterranean, at the crossroads of many of these transit routes, Greece is particularly exposed to the threats posed by mass migration, by human trafficking, by different forms of terror." "As part of our efforts to combat these common threats to our nations, we're proud to announce a new memorandum of understanding establishing a joint security program to strengthen counterterrorism information sharing." EVERY NATION in Europe needs to lock itself off from the 3rd world. That's the solution! The Trump administration is taking the fight against mass migration and terror GLOBAL If these countries are to remain our allies, they must remain culturally the same, rather than turn into an Islamic colony — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Sec. Marco Rubio declares to the world that the Strait of Hormuz is "OPEN" and oil flows are nearly ENTIRELY RETURNED to pre-war levels "The Iranian economy is about to reach a country few countries in the world have been...it's all the fault of the RADICAL SHIA CLERICS! THEY have put the poor people of Iran in the situation they're in. Every dollar they get isn't spent on the Iran people...it's spent on HEZBOLLAH. HAMAS. HOUTHIS...should've spent their money on their people!" 💯 Iranian inflation is off the charts. This is the first week Iran has NO OIL on the water For months now, the blockade has been strangling them and it's WORKING JUST AS PLANNED by President Trump Iran cooked themselves. Surrender! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

SECRETARY RUBIO: “Nationalism” became a dirty word. So we tore down our monuments, we condemned our own history, and in too many places we taught our children to be ashamed of the countries they would inherit. In the process we opened our borders, and outsourced our industry, and allowed our militaries to wither and to decay. — Department of State (@StateDept) October 7, 2026

But, of course, there was time for questions, and it did not go well for this reporter who tried to ensnare Rubio about Venezuela and Maria Corina Machado supposed return to the country. The allegation is that the State Department is preventing her homecoming. Rubio wondered who was reporting that, and, well, this journalist got pancaked:

🚨 WOW! Sec. Marco Rubio takes ZERO BS from the Fake News "Just because you guys report something doesn't mean it's TRUE. You know this, right?" 🔥 REPORTER: Will the State Dept. continue telling foreign governments not to facilitate Maria Corina Machado's return to Venezuela? RUBIO: Who told you we said that? REPORTER: Widely reported RUBIO: Who? REPORTER: WSJ RUBIO: Ohhh! It's in the newspaper so it's TRUE? I can show you a LOT of articles that are NOT true. I love these stories. You guys get somebody to tell you something, then you report it, now it's an 'established fact.' Then you ask ME about it as if somehow I'M responding to something factually proven! I don't even know what you're talking about! "The premise of your question is NOT true." MARCO DOESN'T PLAY GAMES! He's in Greece right now wrangling reporters ahead of a blockbuster address today Honestly, trying to gotcha Marco is never a good move 🤣 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

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REPORTER: Will the State Dept. continue telling foreign governments not to facilitate Maria Corina Machado's return to Venezuela? RUBIO: Who told you we said that? REPORTER: Widely reported RUBIO: Who? REPORTER: WSJ RUBIO: Ohhh! It's in the newspaper so it's TRUE? I can show you a LOT of articles that are NOT true. I love these stories. You guys get somebody to tell you something, then you report it, now it's an 'established fact.' Then you ask ME about it as if somehow I'M responding to something factually proven! I don't even know what you're talking about! "The premise of your question is NOT true."

You can’t play these games with anyone in the administration. They know what’s real, they keep it tight, and they know when and how the media will react, which leads to this moment of pure ownership.

H/T RedState

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