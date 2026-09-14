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Here's How David Crowley Will Bankrupt Wisconsin

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 7:45 AM
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Here's How David Crowley Will Bankrupt Wisconsin
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

If David Crowley wins the governor's race in November, Wisconsin will likely be bankrupt by 2028. Why? Because if he repeals Act 10 and spends the state's surplus (and more), Wisconsin will be spending at least $6 billion more per year. That comes out to at least $1,935 per taxpayer annually.

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Remember, Democrats like Crowley are running on "affordability," but Crowley has made Milwaukee County the highest-taxed county in the state. The property tax was raised five of six years, and in the one year Crowley didn't raise it, he jacked up the county sales tax.

Add all that to the 400-year tax increases from Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, and Wisconsin taxpayers are going to hurt, big time.

Don't Milwaukee our Wisconsin.

We cannot afford to wait for another Scott Walker to come along and fix the mess Democrats make.

Wisconsin's property tax levies had the biggest jump in 20 years, thanks to Democrats.

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Tom Tiffany, on the other hand, has vowed to end the 400-year tax hike, give the state surplus back to voters, and cut income taxes.

David Crowley's plan to tax and spend, spend, spend means less money for Wisconsin's hardworking families, and more costs for businesses. Crowley himself said increased taxes aren't a burden. Coupled with his radical green agenda, which will skyrocket utility rates, Wisconsinites will be broke in two years. They cannot afford Crowley.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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