Here's How David Crowley Will Bankrupt Wisconsin

If David Crowley wins the governor's race in November, Wisconsin will likely be bankrupt by 2028. Why? Because if he repeals Act 10 and spends the state's surplus (and more), Wisconsin will be spending at least $6 billion more per year. That comes out to at least $1,935 per taxpayer annually.

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Hey WI, David Crowley will bankrupt Wisconsin within two years if he's elected governor in November. The numbers prove it. @TomTiffanyWI will reduce government spending, return the taxes you overpaid, and champion keeping Act 10 in place to save schools and local governments. pic.twitter.com/rSfD5yr49e — Chad Doran (@doranchad) September 9, 2026

Remember, Democrats like Crowley are running on "affordability," but Crowley has made Milwaukee County the highest-taxed county in the state. The property tax was raised five of six years, and in the one year Crowley didn't raise it, he jacked up the county sales tax.

Add all that to the 400-year tax increases from Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, and Wisconsin taxpayers are going to hurt, big time.

Don't Milwaukee our Wisconsin.

As I’ve said repeatedly, if Democrats take over in Wisconsin, with a quadfecta, likely to happen thanks to low IQ GOP, the state *will be* bankrupt within two years. The surplus will be gone. It will harken back to the 2010s when Walker had to clean up the budget crisis. God d**n… https://t.co/sOUy8BAYO9 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) September 10, 2026

We cannot afford to wait for another Scott Walker to come along and fix the mess Democrats make.

Wisconsin's property tax levies had the biggest jump in 20 years, thanks to Democrats.

🚨Wisconsin property tax levies just saw their biggest jump in nearly 20 years.



David Crowley raised property taxes five times in Milwaukee County and will keep the 400-year property tax hike.



On day one, I’ll call a special session to end it and lower property taxes. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 10, 2026

Tom Tiffany, on the other hand, has vowed to end the 400-year tax hike, give the state surplus back to voters, and cut income taxes.

End the 400-year property tax hike.



Return every dollar of the state surplus to you.



Deliver a 10% income tax cut for working families.@DavidCCrowley won’t. I will. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 12, 2026

David Crowley's plan to tax and spend, spend, spend means less money for Wisconsin's hardworking families, and more costs for businesses. Crowley himself said increased taxes aren't a burden. Coupled with his radical green agenda, which will skyrocket utility rates, Wisconsinites will be broke in two years. They cannot afford Crowley.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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