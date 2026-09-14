So, That's Why Randi Weingarten Is Getting Involved in This Lawsuits Involving Illegal CDL Drivers

Unions were meant to protect working Americans. Later, they became tools of the Democrat Party, which you already know. This case brazenly exposes the naked political antics here. What the hell is the American Federation of Teachers doing getting involved in this lawsuit over illegal alien commercial driver’s licenses? Oh, we’ll get to that in a second.

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Aren’t these people supposed to be fighting for schools and their students? What do illegal-alien CDLs have to do with this? Also, after Joe Biden’s years of open-border invasion, the number of commercial drivers who don’t speak or understand English is astounding, and it’s shattered families.

Marcus Coleman, the father of a 5-year-old girl who was severly disabled in a car accident caused by an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler, goes OFF on Democrats for their fake sympathy. pic.twitter.com/Z89Fxvu5wE

"I reject your guys' sympathy to be honest with you. There’s no way… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

SHAME ON THEM: Marcus Coleman, whose 5-year-old daughter was severely injured in a car accident caused by an illegal alien, says he did not receive a SINGLE call from Democrats following the incident.pic.twitter.com/J3u0XzRm6N

COLEMAN: "I haven't received anything from the… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

Dalilah, a 5-year-old from California, was in a coma for 3 weeks because an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler crashed into her family's car.



Sanctuary state California gave the illegal alien a CDL.



And it's giving thousands of other illegal aliens CDLs too.



Watch Dalilah's… pic.twitter.com/r4dD86ZN8A — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 1, 2026

“When I tuck [Dalilah] at nighttime, I don’t tuck in a Democrat or a Republican — I tuck in a 7 year old girl who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of failed policies here in the United States.” Angel Dad Marcus Coleman https://t.co/2NZa1PkqbK pic.twitter.com/tOAKCi1s11 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 2, 2026

Speaking at the RNC Midterm Convention, Marcus Coleman criticized California Democrats over policies allowing immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, saying his experience with the party left him feeling ignored. pic.twitter.com/2TVaNDyApv — MEAWW News (@meawwcom) September 11, 2026

These policies, which allow anyone to get a CDL, among other things, have killed Americans. For others, they’ve left loved ones maimed. Marcus Coleman lives with the devastating aftermath of a crash caused by an illegal alien CDL driver in 2024. Coleman’s 5-year-old daughters sustained severe brain injuries as a result, and he testified to that before Congress earlier this month. Around that time, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy shut down scores of commercial trucking schools for abhorrent proficiency in English among their enrollees, which led to this baffling statement from AFT and its president, Randi Weingarten (via AFT) [emphasis mine]:

..[T]he AFT moved to join an ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Transportation, seeking to stop the agency from seizing the personal records of 17 million commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, the nonprofit that maintains the national database of driver records. The AFT is represented by Public Citizen Litigation Group and Murphy Anderson PLLC. The AFT represents approximately 13,500 transportation workers, including school bus drivers and maintenance drivers, many of whom hold CDLs. The government’s demand puts their sensitive personal data—including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, license numbers, and state of record—at risk of being collected, shared across agencies and used for purposes they never consented to. “Many AFT members require a CDL to work as school bus drivers or Department of Transportation employees—and we must protect them and their privacy against the vindictive nature of this president and his cronies,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten. “Just like we sued the Department of Government Efficiency for trying to mine personal information from millions of working-class Americans, today we intervene against the U.S. government’s attempt to strong-arm the AAMVA to turn over CDL holders’ private information. This illegal demand puts millions of people’s personal data up for grabs without their consent, people who had no choice but to provide their personal information to the states so they could simply work, and who have no way to remove it from the database.”

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Oh, so that’s why, and it makes things worse: you’re going to protect people who shouldn’t be here, and who can’t read the traffic signals, drive our children around. Illinois is suing along with 21 other states because Democrats care more about illegal aliens than American citizens, and apparently, the safety of our children.

🚨LIBERAL STATES ARE SIDING WITH ILLEGAL TRUCK DRIVERS OVER THE SAFETY OF AMERICAN CITIZENS



22 states are suing @USDOT to block the Trump administration from getting all of the DMV files from states to verify who is driving semis. Information that we are ENTITLED to get.



It… pic.twitter.com/sNgunSNHz5 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) August 14, 2026

So, I get it, Randi. You’re doing your part to protect a core Democrat Party interest, as she’s done with her anti-ICE antics over Target, and her numerous trips to Ukraine. Yes, there are international education reasons for these visits, whatever, but if I were a union member, I wouldn’t be happy that my dues were being wasted like this.

Protecting reckless bus drivers — that’s the AFT in 2026.

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