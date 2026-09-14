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Man Who Stormed Field at Yankee Stadium With Palestinian Flag Has Been Identified

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 14, 2026 6:55 AM
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Man Who Stormed Field at Yankee Stadium With Palestinian Flag Has Been Identified
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

You knew this was going to happen: the clown who stormed the field at Yankee Stadium on September 11, in the first game of the Subway Series against the Mets, has been identified. He had a Palestinian flag and a jersey that read, ‘No Kings.’ He got tackled and dragged off the field amid a loud chorus of ‘USA’ chants. So, everyone, please welcome revisionist Marxist Kelly Marcucci of Long Island (via NY Post):

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The Palestinian flag-waving idiot who sprinted onto the field at Yankee Stadium during the 9/11 25th Anniversary game after posting an unhinged rant about the terrorist attacks is a Long Island ne’er-do-well and self-described “revisionist Marxist.”

Kelly Marcucci, 38, is facing misdemeanor charges for interference with a professional sporting event and trespassing, according to the NYPD.

[…]

He charged the field in the seventh inning of the Yankees-Mets Subway Series game in The Bronx on Friday at exactly 9:11 p.m. — before quickly getting tackled in centerfield by security, video showed.

[…]

He went off on a nonsensical tirade about capitalism, Zionism, Saudi Arabia and 9/11, mentioning a string of high-profile people including President Trump and Joe Rogan.

Marcucci also posted a brief video of himself at the baseball game before he allegedly stormed the field, showing off his personalized “K. Marcucci” jersey from the stands.

[…]

“Politically, I identify as a revisionist-Marxist, and the core values of this expression are very important to me,” the bio reads.

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And these clowns wonder why no one cares about this cause — it’s because everyone who supports it is insufferable or a terrorist. 

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News Topics 9/11 | MARXISM | MLB | PALESTINIANS | SPORTS
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