What a Lindsay Clancy Juror Said About This Case Is Just Insane





Yes, the clip of one of the female jurors saying that the lone holdout, a black man, couldn’t get past the fact that Lindsay Clancy killed her kids was widely circulated. That’s nuts. It’s why you’re there, lady. The woman killed all three of her children in January 2023. Now we have someone saying the case could potentially make it better for other women.

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“This would be something that could change something to make it better for other women,” said juror Paula Devlin.

🚨 OMG. Lindsay Clancy “not guilty” juror Paula Devlin just said the case would “make it better for other women”



She thinks letting a m*rderer OFF THE HOOK is good for women..



Thank God for the male holdout 🙏🏻



“This would be something that could change something to make it… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2026

So, letting a child killer walk is good for women? I’m sorry, how have we come to this point?

I understand that postpartum depression and psychosis do exist — most women don’t kill their children, however. And if there is a fear of losing custody if they come forward with their symptoms, that’s something for the legislatures and experts to tweak.

Once again, another rinky-dink or outdated operation within our healthcare system has been exposed. And no one wants to fix it. But you know what is always wrong: murder.

Now, we have Clancy’s defense attorney Kevin Reddington ripping into the lone juror who refused to acquit Clancy by reason of insanity. This has led to a media witch hunt, and this person is likely to be revealed. All because he didn’t want to let a child killer go.

“The bagpipes are a large part of what took place after 9/11. All three pipe bands — PAPD, NYPD and FDNY — played at every single funeral, memorial service and dedication pertaining to 9/11,” said Brian Ahern, a piper in the PAPD pipe band. “It was our job to provide a proper sendoff to those who passed away that day and provide the families with closure.” Stationed at the George Washington Bridge, Ahern has been a police officer with the Port Authority Police Department since February 2001. He started playing the bagpipes when he was 12 years old, and he has played with the PAPD band for the last 17 years. “I first started as a cop in ’99 with the NYPD, and then I transferred over to the Port Authority,” Ahern said. “When I was in the academy one of the instructors, Ricky Rodriguez, was in the pipe band and he found out that I played.” Richard Rodriguez encouraged Ahern to join the PAPD pipe band, but they were never able to play together; Rodriguez was one of the 37 PAPD officers who died on 9/11. “A couple days after 9/11, I ran into the pipe major. He knew that I played and said, ‘I need you at a funeral tomorrow,’ and that was my first day in the band,” Ahern said. “It was trial by fire; You do what you have to do to send these guys off.” The tradition of playing bagpipes in Foundation Hall began in May 2014 as part of a ceremony held in the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to honor the 12th anniversary of the formal end of the rescue and recovery efforts.

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I don’t use this word flippantly, but this truly is SICKENING.



They have given it a name: “altruistic filicide”.



Altruistic: selfless concern for others.



Filicide: the killing of one’s children.



They have pathologized what would otherwise be brutal murder as “the selfless… pic.twitter.com/6jgyeoH7Ux — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 11, 2026

BREAKING: Lady juror says that Lindsay Clancy was a good and loving mother because she had a big sign that said “It’s a Wonderful Life” hanging in her house pic.twitter.com/xdSWK6tnY1 — Douglass Mackey (@douglassmackey) September 12, 2026

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