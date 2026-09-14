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Did the Media Violate This Statute When They Went After the Holdout Lindsay Clancy Juror?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 14, 2026 7:00 AM
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Did the Media Violate This Statute When They Went After the Holdout Lindsay Clancy Juror?
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

The media must know they’re trying to get this man killed. The lone Lindsay Clancy juror who refused to be bullied into accepting a cockamamie not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity verdict was outed as a black man. The other female jurors, who vented to the media about the deliberations, provided more details, including that he was unable to let go of the idea that Clancy killed her children, which she did. Her defense team doesn’t dispute that fact. 

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Yeah, I know — how insane, right?

Now, someone leaked that this person was charged with domestic abuse in 2021, along with other details, and it’s only a matter of time before this man’s identity is released recklessly (via NBC 10 Boston):

In September of 2021, the holdout juror in the Clancy case faced a criminal charge for assaulting his wife out of Brockton District Court.

According to a police report, the juror's 13-year-old nephew called 911 after he said his uncle grabbed his wife by the throat and threw her into a dresser.

The report says the juror's mom repeatedly screamed, "You're evil!" as police arrested him.

Court records show the couple divorced after the incident and the criminal charge was later dismissed.

The ex-wife told NBC10 Boston this week that she did not want to testify in the case because she was worried about losing custody of her daughter.

[…]

The standard juror questionnaire in Massachusetts clearly asks if someone has been arrested, charged with a crime or been served with a court order. All of those boxes should have been checked by this juror.

[…]

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office to ask about our findings, along with Clancy's defense team. Both sides declined to comment on Friday afternoon.

Juror questionnaires are not public records, so it's unclear if the document in question still exists or if it was destroyed in the wake of the mistrial. Because of that, NBC10 Boston cannot confirm how the juror filled out the questionnaire.

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Oh, so there is no story here, no solid evidence other than making it easier for the online mob to doxx this individual. And all of this, because the media establishment is mad at this black man for not wanting to let a child killer go. It’s pathetic. Also, NBC 10, you might have broken the law:

Clancy killed her three children in January 2023. The initial mistrial means charges can and should be refiled. 

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News Topics CRIME | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS | MEDIA BIAS
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