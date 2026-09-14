Did the Media Violate This Statute When They Went After the Holdout Lindsay Clancy Juror?

The media must know they’re trying to get this man killed. The lone Lindsay Clancy juror who refused to be bullied into accepting a cockamamie not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity verdict was outed as a black man. The other female jurors, who vented to the media about the deliberations, provided more details, including that he was unable to let go of the idea that Clancy killed her children, which she did. Her defense team doesn’t dispute that fact.

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Yeah, I know — how insane, right?

Only a matter of time until this holdout juror is doxxed. The online mob wants him. https://t.co/0Yquo0HCX0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 11, 2026

This juror did his civic duty, that any of us could be asked to do at any time, & bc he didn’t agree with The Narrative approved by the masses, they are doxxing him and trying to ruin his life. Absolutely disgusting.



And Lindsay Clancy still murdered her 3 children. https://t.co/bMIJBW58cG — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 11, 2026

The Clancy holdout was perfectly acceptable to the defense in voir dire until he singlehandedly hung the jury. Comes now his high-tech lynching. https://t.co/9nywNGSlpb — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 11, 2026

Now, someone leaked that this person was charged with domestic abuse in 2021, along with other details, and it’s only a matter of time before this man’s identity is released recklessly (via NBC 10 Boston):

In September of 2021, the holdout juror in the Clancy case faced a criminal charge for assaulting his wife out of Brockton District Court. According to a police report, the juror's 13-year-old nephew called 911 after he said his uncle grabbed his wife by the throat and threw her into a dresser. The report says the juror's mom repeatedly screamed, "You're evil!" as police arrested him. Court records show the couple divorced after the incident and the criminal charge was later dismissed. The ex-wife told NBC10 Boston this week that she did not want to testify in the case because she was worried about losing custody of her daughter. […] The standard juror questionnaire in Massachusetts clearly asks if someone has been arrested, charged with a crime or been served with a court order. All of those boxes should have been checked by this juror. […] NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office to ask about our findings, along with Clancy's defense team. Both sides declined to comment on Friday afternoon. Juror questionnaires are not public records, so it's unclear if the document in question still exists or if it was destroyed in the wake of the mistrial. Because of that, NBC10 Boston cannot confirm how the juror filled out the questionnaire.

Oh, so there is no story here, no solid evidence other than making it easier for the online mob to doxx this individual. And all of this, because the media establishment is mad at this black man for not wanting to let a child killer go. It’s pathetic. Also, NBC 10, you might have broken the law:

Looks like the NBC Boston reporter who thought it was a smart idea to dox the lone Black holdout juror may now have a legal problem of his own. Massachusetts law appears to raise serious questions about whether that conduct crossed the line. Maybe researching the statute… pic.twitter.com/9eI1x0N3J2 — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) September 12, 2026

Clancy killed her three children in January 2023. The initial mistrial means charges can and should be refiled.

How has no one in the newsroom had the good sense to put the breaks on this? So the reporters are insane - what about an editor? A news director? A social media manager? An intern? ANYONE? https://t.co/UwZXgv1so2 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 12, 2026

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