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Another Democrat Deleted Social Media Posts to Hide His Radical Agenda

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 04, 2026 9:15 AM
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Another Democrat Deleted Social Media Posts to Hide His Radical Agenda
William Lawrence / Campaign Website Screengrab

Once again, another Democrat has been caught deleting hundreds of social media posts in an effort to hide his radical beliefs from voters during his campaign. Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, did something similar with old YouTube videos in which he claimed to hate football, wanted to end Fourth of July fireworks, and proposed repealing and replacing the Second Amendment.

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For years, Democrats have run for office pretending to be moderates, only to govern as radical, far-left ideologues. Barack Obama did it in 2008, Abigail Spanberger did it last year, and now Will Lawrence, who is running for the U.S. House in a Michigan's 7th Congressional District, a swing district that could determine who controls the House, is doing it, too.

CNN reported that Lawrence deleted hundreds of posts before launching his campaign, and what those posts revealed should make him unelectable. His positions included abolishing police and prisons, ending fossil fuels, open borders, abolishing the Senate, and doing away with the nuclear family.

Here's more:

William Lawrence, the Democratic nominee in one of the country’s most competitive House races in Michigan, deleted hundreds of old social media posts in which he embraced police and prison abolition, called for nationalizing fossil-fuel companies to end their production, attacked moderate Democrats and argued for a “fundamental overhaul” of the Constitution.

Other deleted posts show Lawrence writing “f**k” the nuclear-family home and calling it an “isolating, individualistic, violent way of organizing society,” envisioning “a world of free and open migration,” and calling to “Abolish the Senate.”

Lawrence even wrote a song inspired by moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s resistance to Democrats’ climate agenda: “Our generation says f**k you for everything,” Lawrence wrote in lyrics he posted in December 2021. “Hurry up and die so that we can get started.”

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The posts date back to 2018, when Lawrence was in his late 20s and working as a co-founder of the Sunrise Movement. So these weren't the naive rantings of a teenager. This is what Lawrence really believes. He just doesn't want Michiganders to know about it before November.

So the nuclear family is violence?

That's an interesting take.

He also hates capitalism.

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Lawrence issued a statement disavowing his old posts and claiming he no longer holds some of those positions.

"Like many millennials, I've done my fair share of thinking out loud on the Internet," the statement read. "I've been clear that I disagree today with some things I posted in the past. I don't support defunding the police or open borders. I don't agree with my previous statement on Sen. Slotkin, who has been fiercely critical of the Trump administration's war in Iran and doing essential work to protect the integrity of the upcoming election. I remain a staunch critic of the political status quo, and the obscene concentration of wealth and power that corrupts our politics and leaves working people unrepresented."

But he still agrees with abolishing the nuclear family, it seems, and that the structure is violence.

The Democrats will say ICE is separating families, then turn around and run a guy who wants to abolish the nuclear family.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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