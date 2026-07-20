Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists

The Democratic Party knows it has a socialist problem, as the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is running candidates with the express purpose of wearing the Democratic Party like a skin suit to bring about full-blown communism and the destruction of America. Democrats are trying to counteract this socialist uprising, including Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Wisconsin Democrats, who are trying to thwart the gubernatorial campaign of DSA member Francesca Hong.

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But Scott Jennings said the Democrats have already lost the war to the socialists.

Scott Jennings delivers a warning about the future of the Democrat Party that hit the CNN panel like a thunderclap.



The Democrat establishment may not realize it yet, but Jennings says they’ve already lost the war to the socialist wing.



It’s only a matter of time before their… pic.twitter.com/zelq6vkikR — Overton (@overton_news) July 19, 2026

"I think to boil this down to insurgent versus establishment overlooks what many of these people are running on. They're simply beyond insurgency here. I mean, you've got people out there winning primaries that want to abolish borders, abolish ICE, abolish prisons, abolish the police, abolish the United States Senate. This is well outside the bounds of normal political discourse, and it's all happening in the Democratic Party," Jennings said.

"I don't think the Democratic Party leadership understands," Jennings continued. "They've already been overwhelmed. And it's just a matter of time before these views become the mainstream platform, and that's what they're going to end up running on in 2028 as well."

Jennings is correct, of course. The fundamental difference between the Democratic Party and the DSA is that the DSA candidates say out loud what the Democrats have said behind closed doors for years.

Every time a Democrat complains about Trump, I see a Democrat who doesn't understand what's happening to his own party.



Socialists are a far bigger threat to them than Trump.@ScottJenningsKY — AAE (@AAC0519) July 19, 2026

They're all afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it's going to cost them their party and perhaps cost us our country.

As usual, Scott is not wrong. Even the so-called mainstream candidates sounds like socialist these days. — Southern by Grace (@SouthbyGrace042) July 19, 2026

Increasingly so, yes. They're radical and dangerous.

Can Scott Jennings name a single candidate who ran on abolishing the border, ICE, prisons, the police, or the U.S. Senate?

Why does CNN keep paying someone who pushes false claims as political commentary? — Tiger Bell (@Tigerbell1) July 19, 2026

All of them. The DSA literally published all of this as its platform. In Wisconsin, Francesca Hong wants to abolish prisons and ICE.

https://t.co/JEigOTLeaC I don't think the socialists and the communists in the Democrat Party got the memo, Hakeem. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) July 19, 2026

House Minority Leader Jeffries apparently warned off Bernie Sanders from meddling in House primaries to support the socialists. Makes sense, because the socialists said ousting Hakeem was next on their agenda.

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He is correct. However, what is going to be necessary is to employ the insurgency act because we don’t have years for this degree of evil to be allowed to continue. https://t.co/0roKzGph8M — Laurie Lalko (@heyteachkp) July 20, 2026

Anti-communist legislation is still on the books and still enforceable law.

This is not my Mom and Dad's party anymore, actually have not been for many years https://t.co/21WZZ8Og2D — BelovedofGod (@OneBelovedof) July 20, 2026

The Democratic Party of our parents and grandparents no longer exists.