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Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 4:00 PM
Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists
Business Wire

The Democratic Party knows it has a socialist problem, as the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is running candidates with the express purpose of wearing the Democratic Party like a skin suit to bring about full-blown communism and the destruction of America. Democrats are trying to counteract this socialist uprising, including Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Wisconsin Democrats, who are trying to thwart the gubernatorial campaign of DSA member Francesca Hong.

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But Scott Jennings said the Democrats have already lost the war to the socialists. 

"I think to boil this down to insurgent versus establishment overlooks what many of these people are running on. They're simply beyond insurgency here. I mean, you've got people out there winning primaries that want to abolish borders, abolish ICE, abolish prisons, abolish the police, abolish the United States Senate. This is well outside the bounds of normal political discourse, and it's all happening in the Democratic Party," Jennings said.

"I don't think the Democratic Party leadership understands," Jennings continued. "They've already been overwhelmed. And it's just a matter of time before these views become the mainstream platform, and that's what they're going to end up running on in 2028 as well."

Jennings is correct, of course. The fundamental difference between the Democratic Party and the DSA is that the DSA candidates say out loud what the Democrats have said behind closed doors for years.

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Related:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

They're all afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it's going to cost them their party and perhaps cost us our country.

Increasingly so, yes. They're radical and dangerous.

All of them. The DSA literally published all of this as its platform. In Wisconsin, Francesca Hong wants to abolish prisons and ICE. 

House Minority Leader Jeffries apparently warned off Bernie Sanders from meddling in House primaries to support the socialists. Makes sense, because the socialists said ousting Hakeem was next on their agenda.

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Anti-communist legislation is still on the books and still enforceable law.

The Democratic Party of our parents and grandparents no longer exists.

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