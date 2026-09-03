Are Minnesota Prosecutors Ignoring Laws to Charge Police Officers?

This story is especially important on the heels of a mass shooting in Minneapolis, where two officers were shot and there were multiple civilian casualties, too. Three people, including the gunman, are dead. Now an attorney is saying Minnesota prosecutors are ignoring the law so they can charge police officers.

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EXCLUSIVE: Attorney says Minnesota prosecutors have been ‘ignoring’ the law in charging police officers



According to attorney Chris Madel, grand juries were intended to prevent prosecutors from "acting like a king or a queen ... that is what the grand jury is designed to be a… pic.twitter.com/QudKFOZTc3 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) September 2, 2026

Here's more:

The latest petition in the case of Derek Chauvin, one of the four officers convicted in the arrest of George Floyd, states that Chauvin’s constitutional rights to due process were violated. Madel made that same argument when he represented Londregan. In 2024, Londregan was charged with three felonies stemming from his use of force against Ricky Cobb II, a convicted felon who had ties to a Minneapolis gang. Londregan shot and killed Cobb, but despite the facts and the police body camera footage showing how the shooting was justified, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty went ahead and charged him anyway. Moriarty eventually dropped the charges, but not before Madel raised the issue that Trooper Londregan was denied due process by being prosecuted without a grand jury indictment. “The grand jury exists to reach a probable cause decision. The idea is that there are some independent citizens out there that are called, evidence is presented to them, and they make a decision whether or not there’s probable cause to charge somebody with a felony. In the federal system, that has to be done in every felony. Minnesota does not have that same constitutional provision, so it’s really kind of done by statute … The importance of the grand jury just lately has been shown in several different cases where prosecutors have gone to grand juries around the country, presented them with evidence, and the grand jury has refused to indict,” Madel said.

On August 18, lawyers for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Chauvin, alleging "unlawful" and "fraudulent" conduct by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Gov. Tim Walz.

A grand jury was never convened to review the charges against Chauvin, according to attorney Greg Joseph. Alpha News reports that the filing says, "Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill presided over a year-long due process violation by failing to convene a grand jury to consider the State’s evidence at any point between the moment he was assigned to the case and the verdict. He lacked jurisdiction over the charges, as this Court does, because they were never lawfully brought."

Tim Walz has said that if Derek Chauvin were to get a federal pardon, Minnesota officials would keep him in prison for the entirety of his sentence. Walz and Ellison are also trying to charge an ICE agent with assault after that agent shot a suspect in the leg. They even sued Texas to try and force the state to extradite the ICE agent; a court disagreed.

It was so obvious, Walz and Frey IMMEDIATELY accused the officers of murdering a black man before knowing any facts. They then covered it up to save face. — Amy R (@amyr8930) September 2, 2026

The narrative was set from day one.

After Derek Chauvin’s bombshell court filing last month, @AlphaNews is digging deeper, and what we found is quite shocking.



It just might answer why so many police officers have been criminally charged in Minnesota under Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison. https://t.co/4dDwkYcEvd — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) September 2, 2026

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This is a full-blown war against law enforcement in Minnesota.

Ironically, I think the @ACLUMN has a bit of explaining to do... https://t.co/wHFTKkapGK — Dr. JC Chaix (@JCChaix) September 2, 2026

The ACLU of Minnesota pushed for no grand juries.

Why anyone remains in law enforcement in Minnesota is beyond us. We wonder if Walz and Ellison will try and jail the officers involved in yesterday's mass shooting.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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