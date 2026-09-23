Lefty Reporter Who Called Clay Travis' WNBA Challenge 'Sexist' Has Lost Her TV Show

At the start of August, at the height of all that WNBA drama, Outkick's Clay Travis put $10 million on the line for the Las Vegas Aces to play a boys' high school team. Travis said the event would be on pay-per-view and raise a lot of money for charity.

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Travis also said he was going to apply to get a WNBA franchise for his hometown of Nashville and joked it would be the "most inclusive team that has ever existed," comprised of only men who identify as women.

That really triggered Jana Shortal, a reporter with KARE 11 in Minnesota.

In a screed, Shortal accused Travis of being sexist.

"The entire world of women's sports is facing the debate within its own leagues of who should get to play and who should not," Shortal said. "And the voice that often shouts loudly in that debate is a right-leaning outlet owned by Fox News called Outkick Sports."

"And today its founder took to a new stunt, one that really makes no sense if Outkick is really concerned about caring about women in women's sports," she continued. "So Clay Travis, he's the man behind Outkick, he announced today he's offering $10 million to the winner of a game of basketball between a high school boys' team of his choosing and the WNBA defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces. I thought to myself, 'Why?' but obviously the answer is because he thinks it is so impossible for any group of women, let alone the best in the game, that they could ever beat younger and more inexperienced boys. It's a thinly veiled sexist joke."

Now the joke's on Shortal. She's lost her TV show and was forced to move into streaming.

The Minnesota newsperson who said I was sexist for offering $10 million for a WNBA team to play a high school boy’s team and who last week demanded every reporter who laughed at the Holly Rowe meme be forced to apologize has lost her TV show. https://t.co/C05PVGWtfn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 22, 2026

Here's more:

Breaking The News, KARE 11’s weekday news analysis show hosted by Jana Shortal, is leaving Twin Cities TVs and moving to streaming only. KARE 11 owner TEGNA announced Monday evening that the show, which has been running for more than 10 years after the 6 p.m. nightly news broadcast, is moving to a “new home exclusively on the station’s streaming programs.” Filling the gap will be the 6 p.m. news, which is moving to a full hour of coverage starting next Monday, Sept. 28, with Breaking The News debuting on KARE 11+ weekdays at 5:30 p.m. from Oct. 5. Breaking The News has previously been reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes runtime, but will return to 30 following the change. “The move reflects KARE 11’s broader strategy to offer more live local content on connected TVs, streaming apps and mobile,” the station said.

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Well, isn't that something?

Winning!



She thought she would make a name for herself and instead drew negative attention and has now lost her TV gig.



The Age of consequences strikes again!! https://t.co/WfdLpHQBsK — JoeLange (@JoeLange) September 22, 2026

That's exactly what happened.

Vibe shift in the Gopher state. https://t.co/E3uDYO1Tbx — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 22, 2026

Others said the same thing.

It's hard to explain MN media unless you live here. The DFL has a death grip on MN media. Jana's lecture show was a symbol of that. I seriously thought Kare 11 would crash and burn before they cancel Jana. MN is seriously entering a new era. The DFL has lost it's death grip. It… https://t.co/UWsDQ2ffbK — Part of the American citizenry (@apple_it_good) September 22, 202

We certainly hope so. Minnesota has been crazy for years. Could it possibly be returning to a modicum of sanity?

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