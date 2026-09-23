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Son of Israel's U.S. Ambassador Shot, Critically Wounded by Palestinian Terrorist in the West Bank

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 2:36 PM
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Son of Israel's U.S. Ambassador Shot, Critically Wounded by Palestinian Terrorist in the West Bank BREAKING
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Neria Leiter, the son of Israel's U.S. Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, was shot and critically injured by a Palestinian terrorist today. Neria Leiter is a reserve soldier and was injured following a vehicle-ramming attack at the Maccabim/Beit Horno checkpoint in the West Bank.

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Leiter confirmed on X that Neria Dev ben Chana was being treated at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and “needs a miracle.”

The ambassador’s son serves as an Israeli reserve soldier and had been manning a checkpoint near the Beit Horon settlement that was attacked by Palestinian driver Mahmoud Muhammad Mahmoud Suleiman.

The 29-year-old Suleiman was shot and killed at the scene, the Palestinian Ministry of Health told CNN, which first reported the attack.

Ambassador Leiter posted about the incident on X.

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"I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle," he wrote. "Neria continued to serve in the reserves after losing his older brother, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory. Since October 7th, he has served hundreds of days in the reserves on multiple fronts. Palestinian terrorism seeks to uproot the people of Israel from their land. They choose death - we choose life."

Moshe Leiter was killed in battle shortly after the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks.

Sen. Ted Cruz said he and his wife Heidi are lifting up Neria Leiter in prayer.

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As did U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to speak at the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow.

We will bring you more updates as they become available.

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News Topics GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM
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