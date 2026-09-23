Son of Israel's U.S. Ambassador Shot, Critically Wounded by Palestinian Terrorist in the West Bank

Neria Leiter, the son of Israel's U.S. Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, was shot and critically injured by a Palestinian terrorist today. Neria Leiter is a reserve soldier and was injured following a vehicle-ramming attack at the Maccabim/Beit Horno checkpoint in the West Bank.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Neria Leiter, son of Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, was shot and critically wounded by a Palestinian terrorist in Israel today. pic.twitter.com/4cTgy0E3ZT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 23, 2026

Here's more:

Leiter confirmed on X that Neria Dev ben Chana was being treated at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and “needs a miracle.” The ambassador’s son serves as an Israeli reserve soldier and had been manning a checkpoint near the Beit Horon settlement that was attacked by Palestinian driver Mahmoud Muhammad Mahmoud Suleiman. The 29-year-old Suleiman was shot and killed at the scene, the Palestinian Ministry of Health told CNN, which first reported the attack.

Ambassador Leiter posted about the incident on X.

I am grateful to the IDF, to the medical team at Shaare Zedek who are now fighting to save the life of Neria Dov ben Chana, and for the prayers of the people of Israel.



I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria… — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) September 23, 2026

"I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle," he wrote. "Neria continued to serve in the reserves after losing his older brother, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory. Since October 7th, he has served hundreds of days in the reserves on multiple fronts. Palestinian terrorism seeks to uproot the people of Israel from their land. They choose death - we choose life."

Moshe Leiter was killed in battle shortly after the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter’s son Neria is fighting for his life after being critically wounded in a terrorist attack today.



Another son, Moshe, was killed in battle shortly after October 7.



Please join me in praying for Neria’s speedy and full recovery. https://t.co/0MSrryfcTz — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) September 23, 2026

Sen. Ted Cruz said he and his wife Heidi are lifting up Neria Leiter in prayer.

Heidi and I are lifting Neria Leiter up in prayer after he was gravely wounded in today’s terrorist attack.



The Leiter family has already endured unimaginable loss. We pray that God places His healing hand on Neria, gives him strength, and brings comfort and peace to the entire… https://t.co/np2u3CXNm2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 23, 2026

Advertisement

As did U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Pray for @yechielleiter & entire family. They lost a son in Gaza killed by Hamas. Now a Palestinian terrorist attempts to murder IDF soldiers at a checkpoint. Standing w/ @yechielleiter https://t.co/MMIP9Yq1TZ — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 23, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to speak at the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow.

We will bring you more updates as they become available.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.