Sec. of State Marco Rubio Is Officially Trump's National Security Advisor

Few people in the Trump administration wear as many hats as Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In addition to serving as a cabinet member, Rubio also served as acting administrator of USAID, acting archivist of the U.S., and acting National Security Advisor.

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That last role is now permanent, as President Trump signed a commission formally making Rubio his National Security Advisor, a role he's had on an interim basis since May of last year. Rubio is the second person to hold both roles simultaneously; Henry Kissinger last served in those capacities in the 1970s.

Marco Rubio’s White House role is now permanent.



President Donald Trump signed a commission formally making Rubio his national security adviser, three administration officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. Rubio had served in the role on an interim basis since May 2025.



The… pic.twitter.com/Y6bxJtbsQG — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 22, 2026

Here's more:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has collected an unusually broad portfolio in President Donald Trump’s second administration — and one of his most powerful roles is now permanent. Trump recently signed a commission formally making Rubio his national security adviser, a senior State Department official, White House official and senior administration official confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. The move makes permanent a role Rubio has held since May 2025, when Trump tapped him to replace Michael Waltz on an interim basis. Rubio will continue to manage the National Security Council process and serve as a direct line to the president on national security matters. The former Florida senator has been a prominent figure in the Trump administration, holding multiple official posts while becoming the subject of online jokes about just how many jobs he could take on.

The jokes and memes are all over the Internet.

Marco Rubio is now permanently serving as National Security Adviser while also remaining Secretary of State.



At this point somebody just needs to give the man the master key to the building. 😂☎️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/o8AD3xKB7c — Chad Ledger (@TheChadLedger) September 23, 2026

Seems like an accurate representation of his days.

And this is a pretty good take on the most popular of them.

Kissinger served as National Security Advisor from 1969 to 1975 and as Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977. Kissinger died at his Connecticut home on November 29, 2023, at the age of 100.

This week, Rubio opened the NYSE ahead of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week, even managing to throw in a Gator Chomp for his alma mater. He's also met with the president of Bolivia and joined President Trump for his speech at the UN yesterday. Rubio will remain in New York through today.

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