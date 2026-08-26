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Hennepin County Dropped Felony Charges Against Jake Lang and the Left Is Not Happy About It

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 5:30 PM
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Hennepin County Dropped Felony Charges Against Jake Lang and the Left Is Not Happy About It
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Leftists in Minneapolis are mad. Again. This time, they're calling for the resignation of Mayor Jacob Frey after the Minneapolis police protected Jake Lang, the anti-Islam activist, from mobs of violent leftists during a protest in the city.

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Lang was arrested following the protest for "probable cause riot," which is adorable coming from the state that allowed BLM to burn half of it to the ground in 2020.

And it wasn't Lang and his supporters who rioted; the leftists did. But they didn't get arrested, you'll notice.

But even Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty couldn't make felony charges stick, and we're sure it's not for lack of trying.

The statement reads:

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is declining felony charges related to the incident involving Edward "Jake" Lang in front of City Hall.

After a review of extensive evidence of communication and logistical coordination between the Minneapolis Police Department and Lang's security detail, there is not a path forward for felony charges to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Mr. Lang had been in prison for four years for violent crimes committed against law enforcement at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before being released from prison after being pardoned by Donald Trump,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “His actions on Saturday were despicable and disgusting. A lack of felony charges does not in any way condone this conduct. This is a legal decision based on applicable law, and we simply cannot prove the requisite intent in light of the evidence of communication and logistical coordination.”

An MPD officer was injured while helping a community member who had fallen in front of a truck during this incident. That officer placed himself in harm’s way because he feared the driver did not see the community member on the ground with the surrounding crowd and chaos.

Although the officer was struck by the vehicle, felony assault requires intent and, as the officer noted in his report, he did not believe the driver saw what was happening. The officer was seen at a local hospital and released.

This decision does not prohibit the Minneapolis City Attorney from pursuing applicable gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor charges as they see fit.

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It's also adorable how Democrats pretend to care about law enforcement after Minneapolis spent months harassing and demonizing ICE agents.

And here are some of those leftists who are targeting Mayor Frey now.

"We just successfully chased Jake Lang off of our streets and thwarted his white supremacist hate march," said Jae Yates of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice. "But the MPD protected Jake Lang. They told us that we couldn't have our vehicles on the street, and then escorted him on city sidewalks to have his little hate rally."

"They not only protected him from the crowd, but brutalized people," he continued, "so we're calling for the resignation of both the interim police chief and Jacob Frey who told the people not to respond to a white supremacist and then enabled a white supremacist hate rally by letting his cops help him do it."

Spoiler alert, Jae: Jake Lang has a right to hold a peaceful rally. You do not have the right to intimidate, harass, or bully him.

It's that simple.

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Exactly this.

The Left always, inevitably, eats its own.

They're (D)ifferent.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics FREE SPEECH | JACOB FREY | RIOTS
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