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Did Kamala Harris Really Say This About Removing Ineligible Voters From the Rolls?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 1:45 PM
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Did Kamala Harris Really Say This About Removing Ineligible Voters From the Rolls?
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

No one has ever accused Kamala Harris of being a good public speaker, but her candor and word salads sometimes cause problems for Democrats. This is one of those times, and Harris' remarks at an NAACP event are raising more than a few eyebrows over election integrity and how Democrats seem to game the system.

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"And so I think part of the point is how we critically evaluate our fight and the tools understanding that they have tried to and in some cases have successfully taken the tools that we've relied on for the last 50 years," Harris said. 

"The Voting Rights Act, Section 5 and Section 2 is no longer available to us. That doesn't mean we can't organize. They're cheating with all this redistricting that they are doing," she continued, "they are cheating by changing polling locations so that our elders that are used to voting at the elementary school down the street may go there on election day and find out it is no longer a polling place."

"They are cheating by purging voter rolls. So we say leaders, then, to folks not only must you register to vote, check your voter registration status to make sure you haven't been purged from the rolls. They're trying to take our tools, but we are a creative people and we know how to fight, and we've always been fighting against the odds and that has never deterred us," Harris added.

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Not that we're aware of, and if so, it's easy to fix.

She's telling on the Democrats here and she doesn't even realize it.

Yes, it is.

That's exactly what this is all about.

The so-called "defenders of democracy" sure seem to have no problem with rampant fraud and abuse in our electoral system. There's only one explanation for it: it benefits them. If it didn't, Democrats would crack down so hard and fast on election fraud it would make your head spin.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GERRYMANDERING | KAMALA HARRIS | VOTER ID
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