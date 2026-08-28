DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Greg Abbott Just Smacked Down Keith Ellison

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 28, 2026 8:30 AM
Advertisement
Greg Abbott Just Smacked Down Keith Ellison
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Last week, we learned Minnesota AG Keith Ellison sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the extradition of an ICE agent who shot a man in the leg back in January. Ellison slapped the ICE agent, Christian Castro, with assault charges.

Advertisement

Abbott blew off Ellison and Walz and instead demanded Minnesota repay the country for all the fraud that took place in their welfare programs. It was epic.

A judge ruled against Ellison this week and said Agent Castro can be released from custody, where he'd been held for 90 days.

 Ellison was not happy about this.

Here's more:

In U.S. District Court Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.'s 13-page ruling, he denied Minnesota's request because the "matter does not present an issue ripe for adjudication," saying Minnesota's case is based on claims that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has violated the Extradition Act by refusing to sign Castro's rendition warrant.

"The record reflects only that Governor Abbott has neither agreed nor refused to sign the rendition warrant as to Castro. Instead, Governor Abbott has requested that the Texas Secretary of State 'investigate [Minnesota's] demand and report to [the Governor] concerning Mr. Castro's situation and circumstances and whether he ought to be surrendered,'" Rodriguez wrote in his ruling.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement in response, saying that Castro "will not escape justice in Minnesota" regardless of the ruling.

Recommended
That PA Measles Story Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa A Top FBI Official's Remarks About Running a Secret Government Are Now More Chilling Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Oh, so Ellison can prosecute people, but only ICE agents doing their job. Not Somali fraudsters and actual criminals.

Abbott shot back at Ellison, and promised to send more illegal aliens to the state in the future.

"I'll put Minneapolis at the top of the list for future bus drop offs if we ever have a President like Joe Biden again," Abbott wrote.

That's exactly how this works.

Advertisement

Because it's run by Democrats like Tim Walz and Keith Ellison.

Remember, Walz pardoned a literal child sex offender to protect him from deportation. They do not care about protecting Minnesotans or jailing criminals. They want to protect illegal aliens and put our law enforcement officers in jail.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GREG ABBOTT | ILLEGAL ALIEN | KEITH ELLISON | MINNESOTA | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

That PA Measles Story Just Took a Wild Turn

That PA Measles Story Just Took a Wild Turn

Matt Vespa
A Top FBI Official's Remarks About Running a Secret Government Are Now More Chilling

A Top FBI Official's Remarks About Running a Secret Government Are Now More Chilling

Matt Vespa
Were the Bombs of August 1945 'Demonic'?

Were the Bombs of August 1945 'Demonic'?

Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos