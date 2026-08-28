Greg Abbott Just Smacked Down Keith Ellison

Last week, we learned Minnesota AG Keith Ellison sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the extradition of an ICE agent who shot a man in the leg back in January. Ellison slapped the ICE agent, Christian Castro, with assault charges.

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Abbott blew off Ellison and Walz and instead demanded Minnesota repay the country for all the fraud that took place in their welfare programs. It was epic.

A judge ruled against Ellison this week and said Agent Castro can be released from custody, where he'd been held for 90 days.

Ellison was not happy about this.

Greg Abbott has a black-letter legal and constitutional duty to sign the rendition warrant to return fugitive Christian Castro to Minnesota — full stop. Abbott is playing with constitutional fire.



By refusing to extradite Castro, Greg Abbott is turning Texas into a sanctuary… — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) August 26, 2026

Here's more:

In U.S. District Court Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.'s 13-page ruling, he denied Minnesota's request because the "matter does not present an issue ripe for adjudication," saying Minnesota's case is based on claims that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has violated the Extradition Act by refusing to sign Castro's rendition warrant. "The record reflects only that Governor Abbott has neither agreed nor refused to sign the rendition warrant as to Castro. Instead, Governor Abbott has requested that the Texas Secretary of State 'investigate [Minnesota's] demand and report to [the Governor] concerning Mr. Castro's situation and circumstances and whether he ought to be surrendered,'" Rodriguez wrote in his ruling. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement in response, saying that Castro "will not escape justice in Minnesota" regardless of the ruling.

Oh, so Ellison can prosecute people, but only ICE agents doing their job. Not Somali fraudsters and actual criminals.

Abbott shot back at Ellison, and promised to send more illegal aliens to the state in the future.

You guys are such bad lawyers.

You showed up unprepared, uninformed & unpersuasive.

You don't know the law & it showed.



Minn. is the literal definition of a sanctuary state because you refuse to assist in enforcing immigration laws.



I'll put Minneapolis at the top of the list… https://t.co/RM6obY9hcp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2026

"I'll put Minneapolis at the top of the list for future bus drop offs if we ever have a President like Joe Biden again," Abbott wrote.

Exactly. If Minnesota won’t respect Federal Law & the Constitution, or Texas laws when it came to the border,



then it cannot expect to force another State to respect Minnesota laws.



Reciprocity goes both ways. — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) August 27, 2026

That's exactly how this works.

Why does Minnesota have to be a constant national embarrassment. https://t.co/DcSCDLwgt5 — Mark Gilson 🌱 (@markwgilson) August 27, 2026

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Because it's run by Democrats like Tim Walz and Keith Ellison.

Remember, Walz pardoned a literal child sex offender to protect him from deportation. They do not care about protecting Minnesotans or jailing criminals. They want to protect illegal aliens and put our law enforcement officers in jail.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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