A New Figure Has Emerged in the Paramount Deal... and the Left Will Likely Have a Fit Over It

It’s already bad enough for liberals that the Paramount-Warner Bros deal cleared a legal hurdle by settling on the antitrust lawsuit filed by multiple state attorneys general. The $110 billion deal will likely shift CNN’s editorial direction, leaving many in its corporate offices feeling like they’re at a wake; insiders have described it as a “funeral home.” Now, that could turn into ‘storming the Bastille’ feelings, as Elon Musk has emerged as a potential equity partner as negotiations continue (via Semafor):

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Paramount execs have discussed asking Elon Musk for an equity investment into the studio.



(Source: https://t.co/v9AMfR0sW2) pic.twitter.com/Y3m5FZGhUZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 23, 2026

Paramount, looking to firm up its financial picture as it digests Warner Bros. Discovery, is looking for fresh sources of cash. Executives at the company have discussed asking Elon Musk to become part of a syndicate of equity investors into Paramount, according to people familiar with the matter. Musk’s name is one of a number of wealthy individuals that Paramount CEO David Ellison has considered tapping for the syndicate, the people said. Musk and David Ellison’s father, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, have long been close, and it is in part the elder Ellison’s money — and connections — that made Paramount’s takeover of Warner Bros. possible. Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed more than $40 billion of the equity financing for Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Larry Ellison invested $1 billion in Musk’s 2022 deal to take X, formerly Twitter, private. He also invested in Tesla in 2018, and served on the company’s board of directors for years. The size of a potential Musk investment could not be determined. A spokesperson for Paramount declined comment. Musk did not return a request for comment.

Musk and this CNN renovation — can you hear the screaming?

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