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We Now Have the Truth About That Viral ICE Story That Sparked Massive Riots

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 25, 2026 11:45 AM
We Now Have the Truth About That Viral ICE Story That Sparked Massive Riots
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

According to a new report from the Daily Wire, the story about an illegal alien who was arrested while attempting to purchase diapers was completely bogus, and the individual was actually arrested after a violent domestic assault.

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Statements and documents obtained by the Daily Wire revealed that Martin Soto, a Peruvian illegal alien, had been arrested by local police after he intentionally caused injury to an unnamed female victim, using “his hands, both opened and closed to strike” before he “placed a hand over” the victim’s “mouth so she could not scream for help.” The attack caused “minor scratches and cuts” to the victim’s face. 

Soto’s wife, Gabriela, had claimed that her husband was taken by ICE while attempting to purchase diapers for their son. She eventually led the viral protests that would later devolve into riots outside of Delany Hall in Newark, New Jersey. The story of Soto’s detainment was covered widely by members of the mainstream media. The Soto family would later monetize the story through a fundraiser that made $67 thousand.

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Related:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEWARK RIOTS

A major incident that occurred as a result of the rioting was the arrest of Nicholas Matthew Scelfo, who authorities say threatened to kill the family of an ICE agent nearly two months ago.

Soto entered the United States illegally in January of 2024. He is currently being held in Elizabeth Detention Center in New Jersey.

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