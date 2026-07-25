We Now Have the Truth About That Viral ICE Story That Sparked Massive Riots

According to a new report from the Daily Wire, the story about an illegal alien who was arrested while attempting to purchase diapers was completely bogus, and the individual was actually arrested after a violent domestic assault.

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SCOOP: The illegal immigrant who claimed to have been nabbed by ICE while buying diapers — and whose sob story fueled an anti-ICE hunger strike in the Delaney Hall detention center — was actually taken into ICE custody after being arrested for a violent domestic assault,… — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) July 24, 2026

Statements and documents obtained by the Daily Wire revealed that Martin Soto, a Peruvian illegal alien, had been arrested by local police after he intentionally caused injury to an unnamed female victim, using “his hands, both opened and closed to strike” before he “placed a hand over” the victim’s “mouth so she could not scream for help.” The attack caused “minor scratches and cuts” to the victim’s face.

Soto’s wife, Gabriela, had claimed that her husband was taken by ICE while attempting to purchase diapers for their son. She eventually led the viral protests that would later devolve into riots outside of Delany Hall in Newark, New Jersey. The story of Soto’s detainment was covered widely by members of the mainstream media. The Soto family would later monetize the story through a fundraiser that made $67 thousand.

Order will prevail.



The perimeter around our Delaney Hall facility is FULLY closed — and our @ICEgov operations continue UNDETERRED.



Together with our New Jersey law enforcement partners, we will ensure ANYONE who attempts to obstruct or assault our law enforcement officers is… pic.twitter.com/0JpWzN6YoX — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 31, 2026

A major incident that occurred as a result of the rioting was the arrest of Nicholas Matthew Scelfo, who authorities say threatened to kill the family of an ICE agent nearly two months ago.

Nicholas Matthew Scelfo, the radical anti-ICE protestor who threatened to K*LL an ICE officer and his family outside the Delaney Hall immigration facility in NJ, has been ARRESTED by the FBI.



He is now facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. pic.twitter.com/w3KX2ixevc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2026

🚨“WE WILL FIND HIM.”



Acting AG @DAGToddBlanche responds after an individual allegedly threatened to murder an I.C.E. officer, his wife, and children.



Todd Blanche says threats against law enforcement families cross a line — and federal prosecutors are treating it as a serious… pic.twitter.com/X58oKlCUxN — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) May 28, 2026

Soto entered the United States illegally in January of 2024. He is currently being held in Elizabeth Detention Center in New Jersey.

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