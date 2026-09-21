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Appeals Court Ruling on Missouri's 2026 Maps Just Gave Us All Whiplash

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 21, 2026 7:30 PM
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Appeals Court Ruling on Missouri's 2026 Maps Just Gave Us All Whiplash
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

I thought this map issue was settled in Missouri: the Supreme Court blocked the gerrymandered map twice. Yet the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has thrown another curveball, ordering the Mother of the West to reinstate the GOP-friendly maps ahead of the midterm election (Democracy Docket):

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A federal appeals court on Monday ordered Missouri to reinstate a gerrymandered map that eliminates a Democratic district in Kansas City, even though the state has already distributed ballots.*

The shock decision likely means the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) will be asked to make a final ruling on Missouri’s redistricting battle.

“This Court holds that Missouri’s current plan to use the 2022 map in the November 2026 general election violates the Constitution,” the decision said. “Only use of the 2025 map complies with the Constitution and federal law. We affirm the district court and remand for entry of a permanent injunction.”

The 8th Circuit Court’s decision is in direct conflict with a Missouri Supreme Court ruling blocking the gerrymander, setting up a last-minute rush to SCOTUS, whose stay motion against the map remains in effect.

The court issued a permanent injunction that won’t go into effect until Sept. 28, allowing time for SCOTUS review. 

“If the Supreme Court has not stayed or otherwise altered the permanent injunction by that time, Secretary Hoskins and all others bound by this judgment must fully implement the 2025 map for the November 2026 general election,” the order said. “The Court trusts that the Missouri Supreme Court will respect this Court’s decision under the Supremacy Clause.”

The court reasoned that, even though Tuesday is the deadline for the state to mail ballots to voters, it’s still not too late to change maps.

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Well, I’ll take the good news, folks. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GERRYMANDERING | MISSOURI | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SUPREME COURT
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