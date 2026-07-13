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Tipsheet

Did Jon Ossoff Really Say This About Liberty and Supporting ICE?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 5:15 PM
Did Jon Ossoff Really Say This About Liberty and Supporting ICE?
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The Democrats have declared a full-on war against ICE, and the brave men and women tasked with enforcing the immigration laws written and passed by Congress. That's because Democrats have decided that illegal aliens, along with the fraud and crime they bring to our neighborhoods, are necessary to them gaining and keeping political power. It doesn't matter how many Americans are harmed or killed by illegal aliens, so long as the (D) votes keep flowing.

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In order to defend the indefensible, Democrats have to rely on painting and maintaining an inversion of reality. Specifically, they have to pretend that opposing ICE is somehow defending liberty.

"There are still plenty of patriots serving our country in the U.S. government and decent, hardworking folks in federal law enforcement trying to do the right thing every day," Ossoff said. "But this ain't that. And the American people are asking: 'Why are roving gangs of masked men who look like they couldn't pass the Army physical exam dressed up like pretend Delta Force operators wearing camouflage and carrying ARs on the streets of American cities, setting up checkpoints to harass commuters, demanding papers, dragging people from their cars, and shooting people to death?'" 

The crowd then starts chanting against ICE, which is what Ossoff wanted.

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Related:

CONSERVATISM ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Every person at that rally should be required to house illegal aliens in their homes or apartments.

"They don't have to identify themselves, they don't have to explain why you've been stopped," Ossoff continued, "film them, and they tell you you've been added to a terror watch list."

That's also not true. They have no idea who you are if you're just filming them on the street.

"A Republican Congressman running for Senate in Texas said 'When a federal officer gives you instructions,' he said, 'you abide by them and you get to keep your life.' Obey the federal government, they tell us, or die. What happened to 'Don't Tread on Me?' And by the way, if you're carrying a firearm, the Trump administration said they have license to kill you. Are there any principled, constitutional conservatives left in the United States?"

Yes. There are.

'Don't Tread on Me' applies to law-abiding Americans, not illegal alien invaders who've been here for five minutes.

Bingo.

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Democrats believe in neither.

Accurate, but might be an understatement.

And this is an invasion. The vast majority of these illegal aliens are military aged men, not families.

The government has an obligation to stop them and remove them.

Nailed it.

They really don't hear themselves, do they?

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Much in the same way that Democrats lecture Christians on how to be the 'right' kind of Christian, they think they can use our ideology and our terminology to lecture us on what it means to be a conservative and a defender of liberty. Liberty does not mean foreign invaders get to break our laws with impunity, steal our tax dollars to fund Somali terrorist groups, and harm our citizens.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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