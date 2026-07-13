Did Jon Ossoff Really Say This About Liberty and Supporting ICE?

The Democrats have declared a full-on war against ICE, and the brave men and women tasked with enforcing the immigration laws written and passed by Congress. That's because Democrats have decided that illegal aliens, along with the fraud and crime they bring to our neighborhoods, are necessary to them gaining and keeping political power. It doesn't matter how many Americans are harmed or killed by illegal aliens, so long as the (D) votes keep flowing.

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In order to defend the indefensible, Democrats have to rely on painting and maintaining an inversion of reality. Specifically, they have to pretend that opposing ICE is somehow defending liberty.

Ossoff, to conservatives:



"Why are gangs of masked men... [in our cities] shooting people? What happened to 'Don't tread on me?' Are there any principled conservatives left?"



Good question.



Conservatives cannot claim a belief in liberty if they refuse to speak out against ICE. pic.twitter.com/CYw1Bj5I1t — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) July 12, 2026

"There are still plenty of patriots serving our country in the U.S. government and decent, hardworking folks in federal law enforcement trying to do the right thing every day," Ossoff said. "But this ain't that. And the American people are asking: 'Why are roving gangs of masked men who look like they couldn't pass the Army physical exam dressed up like pretend Delta Force operators wearing camouflage and carrying ARs on the streets of American cities, setting up checkpoints to harass commuters, demanding papers, dragging people from their cars, and shooting people to death?'"

The crowd then starts chanting against ICE, which is what Ossoff wanted.

Every person at that rally should be required to house illegal aliens in their homes or apartments.

"They don't have to identify themselves, they don't have to explain why you've been stopped," Ossoff continued, "film them, and they tell you you've been added to a terror watch list."

That's also not true. They have no idea who you are if you're just filming them on the street.

"A Republican Congressman running for Senate in Texas said 'When a federal officer gives you instructions,' he said, 'you abide by them and you get to keep your life.' Obey the federal government, they tell us, or die. What happened to 'Don't Tread on Me?' And by the way, if you're carrying a firearm, the Trump administration said they have license to kill you. Are there any principled, constitutional conservatives left in the United States?"

Yes. There are.

'Don't Tread on Me' applies to law-abiding Americans, not illegal alien invaders who've been here for five minutes.

I don't take advice on liberty from people that want government control over the economy, healthcare, education, firearms etc etc. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) July 12, 2026

Bingo.

Great example of a very stupid tweet from someone who’s trying to sound smart and profound.



Conservatives can believe in liberty and the rule of law at the same time, champ. Been doing it for centuries. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 12, 2026

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Democrats believe in neither.

GFY



You gleefully attack the Second Amendment - the ultimate guarantor of liberty - while lecturing us about enforcing entirely sensible immigration laws?



“Libtards” is accurate. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) July 12, 2026

Accurate, but might be an understatement.

I cannot claim a belief in liberty when I permit my federal government to overrun me with hordes.



The Constitution requires the federal government to respond to invasion.



And while currently, ICE is following all due process requirements, lets not forget that the President… — XBradTC (@xbradtc) July 12, 2026

And this is an invasion. The vast majority of these illegal aliens are military aged men, not families.

The government has an obligation to stop them and remove them.

“Conservatives don’t value freedom because they allow federal law enforcement to arrest criminals. I am very smart.” https://t.co/iEMe3DMN5S — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 12, 2026

Nailed it.

“conservatives are in favor of federal immigration enforcement.”



great argument, losers. https://t.co/CbyJh9Cd0u — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 12, 2026

They really don't hear themselves, do they?

That doesn’t even make sense.



Conservatives are pro-law enforcement. https://t.co/0hwIovRR3e — RBe (@RBPundit) July 12, 2026

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Much in the same way that Democrats lecture Christians on how to be the 'right' kind of Christian, they think they can use our ideology and our terminology to lecture us on what it means to be a conservative and a defender of liberty. Liberty does not mean foreign invaders get to break our laws with impunity, steal our tax dollars to fund Somali terrorist groups, and harm our citizens.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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