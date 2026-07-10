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The Socialist Who Recruited Graham Platner Was Banned from This Dem Rep's Campaign. Here's Why

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 10, 2026 3:30 PM
The Socialist Who Recruited Graham Platner Was Banned from This Dem Rep's Campaign. Here's Why
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner’s run for Maine Senate is over, brought down by a rape allegation that stripped him of all meaningful support in less than a day. He very much received the Eric Swalwell treatment, as Platner’s antics were an open secret. The other shoe was bound to drop, which is why his aides were calling ex-girlfriends—they knew. 

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But socialist recruiter Daniel Moraff, heir to the Toys R’ Us fortune and a grade-A political moron for thinking someone with rape allegations and a Nazi tattoo could win, also has some Me Too ghosts. He was banned from Rep. Summer Lee’s (D-PA) 2022 campaign after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct (via PayDayReport):

Yesterday, Payday Report learned that Congresswoman Summer Lee barred Moraff from her 2022 congressional campaign after receiving at least three complaints of sexual misconduct against Moraff. 

Now, Moraff, who recruited Graham Platner to run for Senate in Maine, is at the center of a massive controversy after he admitted that he spent only a few days vetting Platner, who just withdrew from the Senate race after he was accused of rape. 

Given the fact that both Congresswoman Lee and Justice Democrats stopped working with Moraff following these accusations, questions have been raised about why so many on the left trusted him to give a thorough vetting and assessment of Platner. 

“Birds of a feather, flock together and Moraff and Platner were predators,” said one woman, who says she was sexually harassed while working to elect Congresswoman Lee.

[…]

In 2017, Moraff led efforts to recruit Summer Lee, then a local community organizer, to run for the State House from Pittsburgh’s Mon Valley. He then played an essential role in leading her campaign to defeat Paul Costa, a 20-year incumbent from a historic Democratic machine, whose family held four major elected offices, in a little less than one year.

However, by the end of 2022, Moraff was barred from participating in Lee’s historic run for Congress, in which she overcame $5 million in AIPAC spending to become the first Black woman elected to Congress from Western PA. 

Payday Report has learned that Moraff was barred from Lee’s campaign following at least three complaints of sexual misconduct leveled against him, leading Lee to ban Moraff not just from his previous leadership positions in her campaign, but from even attending campaign events for Lee.

[…]

Following Lee’s dismissal, Moraff struggled to find work as a political consultant. He instead focused his efforts on attending Yale Law School. 

In 2024, Moraff and his partner Leanne Fan traveled out to Nebraska to recruit Kellogg strike leader Dan Osborn to run for Senate as an independent. Riding the popular support he received as a strike leader, Osborne exceeded expectations in his race against two-term Republican Senator Deb Fischer, losing to her by a mere 6%. 

Moraff, with his career revived, sought to build on his brand as a consultant by recruiting other unusual politicians who could appeal to white working class voters.

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Related:

ERIC SWALWELL MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

Yeah, cool story. And like Operation Barbarossa. It failed. 

What a circus. 

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