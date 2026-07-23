Caught on Camera: Dan Osborn Ally Brags About Doxxing ICE Agent

A bombshell undercover video obtained by Townhall Media appears to show a close ally of “Independent” U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn bragging about his apparent involvement in doxxing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and implicating someone sharing the name of Osborn’s communications director.

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“I don’t have any bulls**t ICE agents that have been doxxed; I only have the one,” Ruark Hotopp says in a video dated May 2026.

Hotopp is National Vice President of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union for District 8, according to the union’s website. He was hired in 2013 by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency responsible for processing immigration applications.

“Are we talking about doxxing ICE agents? That’s a shame!” an unidentified individual says in the video.

“Just one,” Hotopp responds. “Well, the one that shot Renee Good,” the woman who was killed while attempting to disrupt ICE operations in Minneapolis. Townhall previously reported Good was shot in January after she quickly accelerated her vehicle and struck an ICE agent.

“He was a member of my union,” Hotopp said of the agent involved, “he was a duespayer in our local [union],” expressing contempt for him.

“We represented those guys for years and that guy in particular used to threaten to turn us all in for public corruption and then we got him on video shooting someone in the face,” Hotopp said with a smirk.

“So I was telling McCollister about it; he’s like, ‘Do you got that guy’s information?’ I said, ‘I absolutely do.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I’ll take it from here, chief,’” Hotopp says in the video.

Hotopp does not say McCollister’s first name during the exchange, but Osborn’s campaign communications director is Dan McCollister.

McCollister denied to Townhall Media any involvement in releasing information about the ICE agent.

"I had no involvement with the release of any personal information about any ICE agent. I was not in contact with any press about this issue,” McCollister said. “Dan Osborn had no knowledge of an individual's connection to the ICE agent or that an individual had his personal information."

The identity of the agent involved in the incident, Jonathan Ross, was first reported January 8. Campaign finance records show McCollister was on the Osborn campaign payroll at the time.

It does not appear Hotopp has an official position with the Osborn campaign, though Hotopp spoke at Osborn’s campaign launch event while wearing an “Osborn For Senate” shirt, as seen in a photo published by the Omaha World-Herald and a video of the announcement.

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In December, AFGE endorsed Osborn.

“As a Nebraskan and lifelong federal employee, I am proud to say that AFGE gives its full and complete endorsement to Dan Osborn for election to the United States Senate,” Hotopp said in a news release.

Hotopp did not respond to a series of questions sent to him.

A Lincoln Journal-Star story from 2007 indicates Ruark is married to Kristin Hotopp. A source tells Townhall Media that Kristin is a Nebraska-based training specialist for USCIS.

Kristin Hotopp did not respond to an email asking whether she had any role in the alleged doxxing, given her likely access to sensitive personal information.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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