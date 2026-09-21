DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Absolute Mayhem Engulfed Multiple Airports Today

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 21, 2026 7:00 PM
Advertisement
Absolute Mayhem Engulfed Multiple Airports Today
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

If you’re traveling today, say a few novenas. It’s going to be hell. Check your flight status because a construction worker somewhere in New Jersey and an Amtrak (or NJ Transit) worker cut a fiber line, sending radar and communications systems at numerous airports into a tailspin. That cut triggered a snowball effect, and now all remaining domestic United flights out of Newark have been canceled. Teterboro, JFK, LaGuardia, and Philadelphia airports were also impacted. Logan was also bracing to be rocked by the ripple effects (via NBC News):

Advertisement
Recommended
Patrick Clancy's 60 Minutes Interview Was Devastating Matt Vespa Iran's Regime Is Going to Feel the Pain After This Announcement Jeff Charles
Advertisement

A major circuit blew at the Philadelphia facility that controls air traffic to Newark Liberty International, Teterboro and Philadelphia airports Monday — causing widespread delays and cancellations to thousands of flyers on the East Coast.

Dozens of planes were left idling for hours on runways across the region while the FAA scrambled to repair the issue affecting Philadelphia’s Terminal Radar Approach Control, or TRACON, facility that houses both a radar approach control room and an air traffic control tower.

Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford said a major circuit blew at that facility and when they tried to get the backup system up and running, they discovered the backup line had been cut at a New Jersey construction site.

“That fiber break is probably 13 hours to repair,” Bedford warned. “It’s massive, I’m told. Meanwhile, we’ve got the new circuit ready to install now.”

Bedford said the circuit could be replaced as early as Monday afternoon.

“An Amtrak construction crew accidentally cut into a fiber line in New Jersey which caused a telecom outage and forced FAA to pause flights in the Northeast,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a posting on X shortly before 3 p.m.

“This incident underscores the need for additional funding to modernize aging infrastructure and prevent disruptions like this in the future,” Duffy wrote.

An Amtrak spokesperson later told NBC that it was a New Jersey Transit contractor who accidentally cut the cable. NBC has reached out to NJT for comment.

Advertisement

Absolute disaster. 

The good news is that the line has been repaired.

UPDATE: It was NJ Transit.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics NEW JERSEY | NEWARK | SEAN DUFFY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Patrick Clancy's 60 Minutes Interview Was Devastating

Patrick Clancy's 60 Minutes Interview Was Devastating

Matt Vespa
Iran's Regime Is Going to Feel the Pain After This Announcement

Iran's Regime Is Going to Feel the Pain After This Announcement

Jeff Charles
The Last Stand of Rove, Cornyn, and the Establishment Frauds

The Last Stand of Rove, Cornyn, and the Establishment Frauds

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos