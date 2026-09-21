Absolute Mayhem Engulfed Multiple Airports Today

If you’re traveling today, say a few novenas. It’s going to be hell. Check your flight status because a construction worker somewhere in New Jersey and an Amtrak (or NJ Transit) worker cut a fiber line, sending radar and communications systems at numerous airports into a tailspin. That cut triggered a snowball effect, and now all remaining domestic United flights out of Newark have been canceled. Teterboro, JFK, LaGuardia, and Philadelphia airports were also impacted. Logan was also bracing to be rocked by the ripple effects (via NBC News):

Ground stops hit EWR, TEB, PHL, JFK & LGA ... here's why according to the FAA adminstrator: >A primary circuit that transmits data failed >The backup line was severed by a construction crew today somewhere between New Brunswick and Newark, NJ >FAA says it didn't know about the…

UPDATE: a source with knowledge of the situation tells me that the outage affecting thousands of travelers and world leaders is because a construction crew apparently cut a fiber line, but that FAA and DOT immediately began working to get the systems back online and fixed https://t.co/e1ukB86hEk

lol imagine being the construction worker wife: "hi sweetie how was work today" "I don't want to talk about it." https://t.co/lfUMb6Hz1J

A critical radar outage has flights rerouted and delays plaguing Newark, LaGuardia, JFK and Philadelphia. Over 70 planes have been diverted to other airports. “That fiber break is probably 13 hours to repair. It's massive," an FAA official said. Delays are ongoing

Iran's Regime Is Going to Feel the Pain After This Announcement

Never seen this before ... NO PLANES in or out of Newark (NJ) Airport right now. #groundstop If you're at EWR right now .. be kind! it's gonna be a s***storm of a day. pic.twitter.com/QarlnE6yYP

A major circuit blew at the Philadelphia facility that controls air traffic to Newark Liberty International, Teterboro and Philadelphia airports Monday — causing widespread delays and cancellations to thousands of flyers on the East Coast.

Dozens of planes were left idling for hours on runways across the region while the FAA scrambled to repair the issue affecting Philadelphia’s Terminal Radar Approach Control, or TRACON, facility that houses both a radar approach control room and an air traffic control tower.

Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford said a major circuit blew at that facility and when they tried to get the backup system up and running, they discovered the backup line had been cut at a New Jersey construction site.

“That fiber break is probably 13 hours to repair,” Bedford warned. “It’s massive, I’m told. Meanwhile, we’ve got the new circuit ready to install now.”

Bedford said the circuit could be replaced as early as Monday afternoon.

“An Amtrak construction crew accidentally cut into a fiber line in New Jersey which caused a telecom outage and forced FAA to pause flights in the Northeast,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a posting on X shortly before 3 p.m.

“This incident underscores the need for additional funding to modernize aging infrastructure and prevent disruptions like this in the future,” Duffy wrote.

An Amtrak spokesperson later told NBC that it was a New Jersey Transit contractor who accidentally cut the cable. NBC has reached out to NJT for comment.