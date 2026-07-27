Undercover Video Catches Nebraska Candidate Explaining Plan for Dem Senate Nominee to Drop Out

It is an open secret that Nebraska Democrats hope to fool voters into believing “Independent” U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn is an “independent.”

Osborn, a unionist who Townhall Media previously reported was responsible for recruiting Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, is potentially the beneficiary of a scheme cooked up by Democrats in the state in hopes of defeating incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts in November.

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A video obtained by Townhall Media shows “nonpartisan” legislative candidate Caitlin Knutson matter-of-factly divulging the secret to a complete stranger.

In the video, Knutson tells an unidentified individual that the original plan was for Democrats not to field a candidate, allowing Osborn a clear path to take on Ricketts. But then an “extremely conservative” pastor and a woman named Cindy Burbank filed to run. Burbank won the primary, but the plan is “she will step out because she doesn’t see the pathway to victory.”

Knutson continued, “Then the general election, it will be Osborn versus Ricketts so there won’t be votes pulled away by a third [candidate].”

The Nebraska Examiner reports Burbank, who has done little campaigning and doesn’t appear to be a serious candidate, had until August 3 to drop out. She formally ended her campaign July 17, according to WOWT.

As for Osborn’s true partisan allegiances, the video captures Knutson indicating Osborn “is a Democrat.”

“He’s a union guy, he’s one of ours,” the unidentified individual told Knutson, who can be seen nodding in approval.

“Yes, yes,” she said.

“He’s not going to get up there and vote all MAGA, right?” the individual said.

“No,” Knutson responded.

“He’s basically a Democrat, right?” the individual continued.

“Yeah, well, I mean, there’s some things he will, some things he won’t. The Democratic Party thought this would be our best bet for a statewide race,” Knutson says in the video obtained exclusively by Townhall Media.

Knutson said she would “trust” Osborn.

“He has Working Class Heroes,” Knutson said, referring to a political organization Townhall Media previously reported was involved in recruiting Platner in Maine. Platner has since dropped out after a bevy of scandals emerged, leading some to criticize the apparent lack of vetting. Knutson said in the video the group “has been putting me through some of their trainings and got me up and running.”

“So he’s basically a Democrat,” the individual pressed.

“Yeah, I mean, yeah,” Knutson said with a laugh. “When it comes to working-class issues, for sure.”

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