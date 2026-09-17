David Crowley Had Some Bizarre Posts on COVID Safety

In some ways, it's hard to believe it's already been six years since the COVID pandemic upended life in America. But it's not hard to believe that Democrats would still be enforcing COVID restrictions if they felt they could get away with it. Just the other day, AOC admitted she tested positive for COVID, which means they're still testing for the disease.

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"Two weeks to flatten the curve," turned into six years.

What we really learned during COVID was who was and was not fit to lead. Many politicians, usually in blue cities and states, failed that test. David Crowley, the Milwaukee County Executive, falls squarely into the latter category. In fact, some of his COVID posts were downright bizarre.

On multiple occasions, Crowley equated wearing a mask to wearing underwear. He even shared an infographic from the city of Oak Creek, a suburb in Milwaukee County.

Treat your mask like your underwear! Make sure it is clean, fits right, and always wear it when you leave your house. 😷🩲💯!#WearAMask to protect ME.

As I will #WearAMask to protect YOU.

We all must #WearAMask to protect US. #MaskUpMilwaukee #MaskUpWisconsin #MaskUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/QBo5HD7pQ4 — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) July 31, 2020

That first post was shared on July 31, more than four months after Gov. Tony Evers issued his stay-at-home order. That order originally expired on April 24, 2020. Evers then extended that order to May 26. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck his order down on May 13, 2020.

Despite that, Crowley was still posting about COVID precautions more than two months later.

A few days after that initial post, Crowley once again equated wearing a mask to wearing underwear.

Treat your mask like your underwear! Make sure it is clean, fits right, and always wear it when you leave your house. #SausageParty#WearAMask to protect ME.

As I will #WearAMask to protect YOU.

We all must #WearAMask to protect US. https://t.co/RDNypOMgT5 — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) August 3, 2020

He did it again on October 3.

It is clear that it is going to get worse before it gets better, so treat your mask like your underwear! Make sure it is clean, fits right, and always wear it in public.😷🩲💯#WearAMask to protect ME.

As I will #WearAMask to protect YOU.

We all must #WearAMask to protect US. pic.twitter.com/82RmmaA9ef — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) October 3, 2020

And again on November 14, 2020.

It is clear that it is going to get worse before it gets better, so treat your mask like your underwear! Make sure it is clean, fits right, and always wear it in public. 😷🩲#WearAMask to protect ME.

As I will #WearAMask to protect YOU.

We all must #WearAMask to protect US. pic.twitter.com/wjxn8gvyHX — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) November 14, 2020

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Six years on, the lasting lesson of COVID is not the illness. It's how quickly some officials treated the pandemic as a new normal and public health messaging as a joke. David Crowley didn't urge caution; he kept reusing the same weird analogy months after the Supreme Court tossed Gov. Evers' emergency orders. That's not leadership.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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