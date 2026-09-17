Lone Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Case Gets a Lawyer — and a Safe House

An attorney says he’s representing the lone juror holdout in the Lindsay Clancy case.

Edward Paltzik posted on X that he will defend the juror whom the media attacked after refusing to acquit the Massachusetts mom who allegedly killed her three minor kids in January 2023.

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Although the 11 other jurors reportedly wanted to acquit Clancy, the one juror forced a mistrial.

“Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond," Paltzik wrote. "In the meantime, though, he has persevered and remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith. As a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him.”

Lindsay Clancy holdout juror says she was guilty from the start...



🎥: NewsNation pic.twitter.com/oSROmJIcXF — TMZ (@TMZ) September 17, 2026

Paltzik said that the juror is safe at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England. The juror could be a devout Catholic Haitian immigrant named Michael Desronvil.

Looks like the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case, Michael Desronvil, is a Black Catholic. https://t.co/laG0fb6eIs — Nate Tinner-Williams (@natemup) September 16, 2026

I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice.



Please pray for him and help us protect him.



This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States… — Edward Andrew Paltzik, Attorney (@EdPaltzik) September 17, 2026

Lindsay Clancy juror says the mostly-female jury viewed the case as an important opportunity to advance feminism: “We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it better for other women…” pic.twitter.com/YYwFXK6vh0 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 14, 2026

Feminists and liberals have rallied around Lindsay Clancy. They argue that the mom suffered from postpartum depression when she killed her three kids.

Liberal white women are outside the courthouse supporting Lindsay Clancy who strangled her three children



Something is very wrong in our society pic.twitter.com/TFwdJppuKJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2026

During her next media tour stop, juror Paula Devlin says the mostly female jury knew the Lindsay Clancy trial could create change to “make it better for other women.”



“We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it… pic.twitter.com/4aBlCDzeUx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 13, 2026





🚨 OMG. Lone holdout Lindsay Clancy juror Michael Desronvil just revealed that he was getting "CUT OFF" constantly by the other jurors — mostly women — during deliberations



"I didn't have ANY DOUBTS," he told NewsNation. That puts the pro-Clancy crowd's ENTIRE argument to rest!… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 18, 2026

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BREAKING: The holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has broken his silence, saying eight fellow jurors behaved like “activists” who wanted her found not guilty on Day 1.



Michael Desronvil said he concluded Clancy was guilty based on the evidence presented in court. pic.twitter.com/IjXLgMwBSX — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 16, 2026

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