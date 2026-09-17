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Lone Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Case Gets a Lawyer — and a Safe House

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 17, 2026 8:57 PM
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Lone Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Case Gets a Lawyer — and a Safe House
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

An attorney says he’s representing the lone juror holdout in the Lindsay Clancy case. 

Edward Paltzik posted on X that he will defend the juror whom the media attacked after refusing to acquit the Massachusetts mom who allegedly killed her three minor kids in January 2023. 

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Although the 11 other jurors reportedly wanted to acquit Clancy, the one juror forced a mistrial.

“Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond," Paltzik wrote. "In the meantime, though, he has persevered and remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith. As a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him.”

Paltzik said that the juror is safe at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England. The juror could be a devout Catholic Haitian immigrant named Michael Desronvil. 

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Feminists and liberals have rallied around Lindsay Clancy. They argue that the mom suffered from postpartum depression when she killed her three kids. 


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News Topics CATHOLIC CHURCH | CATHOLICISM | CRIME | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS
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