Chuck Grassley Couldn't Handle Cory Booker's Theatrics Over Kash Patel Yesterday

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) got the last of his summer stock in this exchange with FBI Director Kash Patel, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. It was contentious, to say the least. Patel and Senate Democrats were locked in a perpetual war for numerous reasons, not least because he’s undoing many of the systems that benefited them during the Russian collusion hoax.

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Booker was melting down in front of Patel, who remained calm and collected. That’s when Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who chairs the committee, told him his time was up.

The New Jersey Democrat then went into a tailspin, likening Patel to an out-of-control college kid pledging to a fraternity he couldn’t get into, or something. Patel fired back, noting that Booker got his presidential sound bite in and that he was a mockery to the Senate, pointing to his seat next to Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), another clown.

Sen. @CoryBooker (D-NJ) calls FBI Director Patel a lackey and argues with @ChuckGrassley (R-IA):



Booker: "What a mockery you are."



Patel: "You are the biggest mockery in the United States Senate."



Grassley: "Are you ready to shut up?" pic.twitter.com/ehZ90FOxSp — CSPAN (@cspan) September 15, 2026

Grassley finally had enough: "Are you ready to shut up?"

And speaking of Adam Schiff:

🔥 “Did you find Russia collusion? Is it in that envelope that you held up?”



Kash Patel and Adam Schiff’s hearing clash gets PERSONAL.



SCHIFF: “Do you stand by your statement?”



PATEL: “I always do.”



SCHIFF: “So is it your view then, that the media is a greater enemy than… pic.twitter.com/lUIuVtzcLO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2026

What a circus.

Patel is too smart for you guys. Just accept defeat and move on. Also, he's not leaving for now, so deal with it.

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