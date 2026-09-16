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Chuck Grassley Couldn't Handle Cory Booker's Theatrics Over Kash Patel Yesterday

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 16, 2026 3:45 PM
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Chuck Grassley Couldn't Handle Cory Booker's Theatrics Over Kash Patel Yesterday
Senate Television via AP

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) got the last of his summer stock in this exchange with FBI Director Kash Patel, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. It was contentious, to say the least. Patel and Senate Democrats were locked in a perpetual war for numerous reasons, not least because he’s undoing many of the systems that benefited them during the Russian collusion hoax

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Booker was melting down in front of Patel, who remained calm and collected. That’s when Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who chairs the committee, told him his time was up. 

The New Jersey Democrat then went into a tailspin, likening Patel to an out-of-control college kid pledging to a fraternity he couldn’t get into, or something. Patel fired back, noting that Booker got his presidential sound bite in and that he was a mockery to the Senate, pointing to his seat next to Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), another clown.

Grassley finally had enough: "Are you ready to shut up?"

And speaking of Adam Schiff:

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What a circus. 

Patel is too smart for you guys. Just accept defeat and move on. Also, he's not leaving for now, so deal with it. 

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News Topics CHUCK GRASSLEY | CORY BOOKER | KASH PATEL | RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX | SENATE
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