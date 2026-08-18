Virginia's Fairfax County Allowed an Illegal Alien Islamist Murderer to Flee the Country

This story out of Fairfax County, Virginia is absolutely insane and terrifying. In 2019, Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda, an illegal alien from Tajikistan, was found covered in blood after he killed his landlord, Mohammad Hemmatian. Toshpulodzoda was later found not guilty by reason of insanity (an all too common occurrence these days) and committed to the custody of the Virginia Dept. of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. He was placed at the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institution (NVMHI) in 2022.

Advertisement

In July, Soros-backed prosecutor Steve Descano asked a judge to allow Toshpulodzoda to be let out of NVMHI and driven to the Tajikistan embassy in Washington, D.C. to get a foreign passport. Then Toshpulodzoda was given a "48-hour pass" to leave NVMHI, which he did.

Soros prosecutor Steve Descano (Fairfax, VA) asked a judge for an *illegal alien Islamic extremist murderer* to be let out of confinement & driven to the Tajikistan embassy in D.C. to get a foreign passport. Then he was given a "48-hour pass" to leave the psych ward, and used it. pic.twitter.com/bjUaG8eLHU — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 18, 2026

Now that Islamic murderer has fled the country, thanks to Democrats like Steve Descano.

Virginia man acquitted by insanity in killing flees US during 48-hour mental hospital pass https://t.co/8I5SSd5P6Y pic.twitter.com/4VZhm5ZWj6 — New York Post (@nypost) August 18, 2026

Here's more:

A Virginia man found not guilty by reason of insanity in a 2019 killing fled the United States on a one-way flight to Tajikistan while on an approved 48-hour pass from a state mental health facility, according to court records. Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda left the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute (NVMHI) on July 6 for an authorized 48-hour pass. He was required to return two days later, but he never did, FOX 5 reported, citing court documents. Instead, Toshpulodzoda traveled to Washington Dulles International Airport and boarded a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul before continuing to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, court documents show. “The Acquittee failed to return to NVMHI on July 8, 2026, as required,” the filing states.

Incredible. Simply incredible.

Where'd he get the money for a flight to Istanbul? It would cost about $900 to $1,200 for the ticket.

This story is INSANE...



The Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute released Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda, an ACCUSED KILLER, on a weekend pass DESPITE having a court order barring his release.



Toshpulodzoda then got on an international flight and FLED the country.



This institute… pic.twitter.com/fdmRHLguFC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 17, 2026

According to the New York Post, a court filing said that on June 29 that Toshpulodzoda "remained mentally ill and in need of inpatient hospitalization."

Despite this, the Fairfax County Community Services Board and NVMHI said he could have conditional release.

The Fairfax County Community Services Board and Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute acknowledged that Toshpulodzoda was an illegal immigrant and murderer, but said it “is of the opinion that Mr. Toshpulodzoda is an appropriate candidate for conditional release.” — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 18, 2026

A judge disagreed.

A judge disagreed, but days later, the institute let him out on a 48-hour "unaccompanied community visit." Fairfax even paid for an apartment for him! He, of course, instead went to Dulles and fled the country. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 18, 2026

Yet Steve Descano arranged for him to go to the Tajikistan embassy in Washington, D.C., a drive of about 35 minutes, get a foreign passport, and then obtain a 48-hour pass so he could flee the country.

Advertisement

Why would an "insane" homicidal person who has been committed to a mental hospital need a passport, Steve Descano? https://t.co/pctqK8Doop — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) August 18, 2026

Excellent question.

VA Dem prosecutor @SteveDescano literally aided a murderer to flee the United States https://t.co/diT30Y47yZ — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 18, 2026

There's no other way to interpret this.

We now have Democrats helping to send Islamic murderers back to their home countries, and we have to wonder if Toshpulodzoda will try to re-enter the country at some point in the future. There needs to be accountability, and the Trump administration should come down on Fairfax County like a ton of bricks over this.

Editor’s Note: Democrats continue to put our nation's national security at risk simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

Help us report the truth about this Democrat caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.