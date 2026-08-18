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Virginia's Fairfax County Allowed an Illegal Alien Islamist Murderer to Flee the Country

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 18, 2026 9:30 AM
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Virginia's Fairfax County Allowed an Illegal Alien Islamist Murderer to Flee the Country
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File

This story out of Fairfax County, Virginia is absolutely insane and terrifying. In 2019, Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda, an illegal alien from Tajikistan, was found covered in blood after he killed his landlord, Mohammad Hemmatian. Toshpulodzoda was later found not guilty by reason of insanity (an all too common occurrence these days) and committed to the custody of the Virginia Dept. of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. He was placed at the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institution (NVMHI) in 2022.

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In July, Soros-backed prosecutor Steve Descano asked a judge to allow Toshpulodzoda to be let out of NVMHI and driven to the Tajikistan embassy in Washington, D.C. to get a foreign passport. Then Toshpulodzoda was given a "48-hour pass" to leave NVMHI, which he did.

Now that Islamic murderer has fled the country, thanks to Democrats like Steve Descano.

Here's more:

A Virginia man found not guilty by reason of insanity in a 2019 killing fled the United States on a one-way flight to Tajikistan while on an approved 48-hour pass from a state mental health facility, according to court records.

Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda left the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute (NVMHI) on July 6 for an authorized 48-hour pass. He was required to return two days later, but he never did, FOX 5 reported, citing court documents.

Instead, Toshpulodzoda traveled to Washington Dulles International Airport and boarded a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul before continuing to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, court documents show.

“The Acquittee failed to return to NVMHI on July 8, 2026, as required,” the filing states.

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Incredible. Simply incredible.

Where'd he get the money for a flight to Istanbul? It would cost about $900 to $1,200 for the ticket.

According to the New York Post, a court filing said that on June 29 that Toshpulodzoda "remained mentally ill and in need of inpatient hospitalization." 

Despite this, the Fairfax County Community Services Board and NVMHI said he could have conditional release.

A judge disagreed.

Yet Steve Descano arranged for him to go to the Tajikistan embassy in Washington, D.C., a drive of about 35 minutes, get a foreign passport, and then obtain a 48-hour pass so he could flee the country.

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Excellent question.

There's no other way to interpret this.

We now have Democrats helping to send Islamic murderers back to their home countries, and we have to wonder if Toshpulodzoda will try to re-enter the country at some point in the future. There needs to be accountability, and the Trump administration should come down on Fairfax County like a ton of bricks over this.

Editor’s Note: Democrats continue to put our nation's national security at risk simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

Help us report the truth about this Democrat caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | VIRGINIA
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