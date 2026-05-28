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Spanberger's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire After Illegal Alien With Rape Charge Assaults Woman

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 28, 2026 9:15 PM
Spanberger's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire After Illegal Alien With Rape Charge Assaults Woman
AP Photo/Steve Helber

An illegal alien who was previously charged with rape was released in Virginia and is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, according to a news report. 

7 News reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer and arrest warrant for Cristobal Liobardo Vasquez-Sanchez on May 25, 2026, for crimes allegedly committed in April. 

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But Virginia’s Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She terminated 287(g) state and local agreements, which allow local law enforcement to identify and remove criminal illegal aliens. 

So the illegal alien was allowed to walk and is now accused of another sexual assault. 

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