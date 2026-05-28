Spanberger's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire After Illegal Alien With Rape Charge Assaults Woman

An illegal alien who was previously charged with rape was released in Virginia and is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, according to a news report.

7 News reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer and arrest warrant for Cristobal Liobardo Vasquez-Sanchez on May 25, 2026, for crimes allegedly committed in April.

Advertisement

But Virginia’s Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She terminated 287(g) state and local agreements, which allow local law enforcement to identify and remove criminal illegal aliens.

So the illegal alien was allowed to walk and is now accused of another sexual assault.

BREAKING: 7News has learned that an illegal immigrant, who had prior charges for rape, was released back in Virginia before he sexually assaulted a woman in Arlington.https://t.co/0JDnfSc1Sn — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) May 28, 2026

🚨New: I asked DHS and ICE if the man who was arrested in Arlington for sexually assaulting a woman was in the country illegally.



Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told me:



“On May 25, 2026, ICE lodged a detainer and an arrest warrant for Cristobal Liobardo… pic.twitter.com/OOVrHI7miq — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 28, 2026

🚨More violence in SANCTUARY SPANBERGER’S Virginia: Cristobal Liobardo Vasquez-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, is accused of SEXUALLY ASSAULTING a woman. @ICEgov had PREVIOUSLY lodged a detainer against this criminal after a property damage charge in April —… https://t.co/InxLIKLC3s — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 29, 2026

TIMELINE: How Fairfax Soros DA Descano Freed Illegal Alien Rapist 3 Days Before Despite ICE Detainer and Long Rap Sheet



Salvadoran Cristobal Vasquez Sanchez

31 prior charges including 2 felony assaults on cops

20 arrests in 22 months (July 2024-May 2026)



Released by Fairfax… https://t.co/qus8brTyuj pic.twitter.com/QMKRIXxE5z — Virginians for Safe Communities (VSC) (@VA4SafeComm) May 28, 2026

The suspect in this brutal Arlington rape, Cristobal Vasquez Sanchez, has an EXTENSIVE criminal history, including an Assault on Law Enforcement charge from just three days beforehand (released on recognizance!)



The arrests come in both Arlington and Fairfax County… https://t.co/DtNgIcel5X pic.twitter.com/tmymy8rzki — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) May 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.