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Tipsheet

Spanberger's Virginia Allowed Another Illegal Alien to Assault and Murder a Child

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 23, 2026 5:30 PM
Spanberger's Virginia Allowed Another Illegal Alien to Assault and Murder a Child
AP Photo/Steve Helber

DHS announced yesterday that ICE arrested and charged an illegal alien with the sexual assault and murder of a two-year-old girl in Virginia. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department arrested Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, and cooperated with ICE after ICE filed a detainer, turning him over to federal custody. Virginia has at least 19 cases of illegal alien crime since February, while Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger refuses to cooperate with ICE. 

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Local outlets reported that the mother of the child took her to the Goochland County Sheriff's Office, where deputies immediately began life-saving procedures. She was then rushed to a hospital, where she passed away. 29-year-old Ortiz Moran is now charged with second-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault. It is unclear on what date or location Moran entered the United States illegally.

This monster sexually assaulted and murdered a 2-year-old girl in Virginia,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to the cooperation of our local law enforcement partners, this killer is off the streets and will face justice for his crimes. This horrific tragedy was completely avoidable, because this illegal alien should have never been in our country. Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies have made Virginia a hotbed for illegal alien crime.”

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DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIRGINIA

A spokesperson for Gov. Spanberger told Fox that she "strongly believes violent criminals who are in the United States illegally should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and deported." She said that the Virginia Department of Corrections notifies ICE when an illegal alien is in state custody. Had Spanberger's administration continued cooperating with ICE, many of the criminal illegal aliens on this list would likely have been identified and removed well before they had the opportunity to commit these crimes in Virginia communities. 

Shortly after Spanberger took office in January 2026, she signed an executive order terminating state and local agreements with ICE. Her executive order required Virginia State Police and the Department of Corrections to terminate their partnerships with ICE. She also revoked previous executive orders that sent state law enforcement officers to assist ICE. The sanctuary policies have allowed hundreds of criminal illegal aliens to reside within the state to commit heinous crimes against the most vulnerable members of society. 

Astoundingly, 12 out of 19 cases in Virginia since February involved sexual offenses, most with minors. These despicable acts will continue as long as Spanberger refuses to cooperate with federal law enforcement to protect her own citizens. 

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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