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AI Model ‘Affirms’ the Gospel and Doubles Down

Micah Rate Follow @Micah_Rate
Oct 04, 2026 1:45 PM
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AI Model ‘Affirms’ the Gospel and Doubles Down
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

With each passing day, artificial intelligence (AI) programs like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini are rapidly becoming more intelligent as the models continue to be trained and fed massive amounts of data.

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These AI tools are becoming so powerful so quickly that industry leaders are issuing dire warnings to humanity.

At the United Nations, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated, “If managed poorly, I even believe AI could be a risk to humanity as a whole.”

CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman seemed to agree, saying, “We could lose control of the future to AI.”

Even Pope Leo XIV is weighing in on the issue, posting on X that “the Church wishes to renew an alliance with artists and cultural institutions to safeguard our humanity” from AI.

But in the midst of all the doomsday predictions and the negative, unintended consequences we are seeing with AI’s rapid development, one AI model revealed humanity’s true salvation and “affirmed” the Christian Gospel.

In a since-deleted X post, a user posted an image asking xAI’s Grok to “remove the fake gods” depicted.


Grok’s response went viral.

The reactions to Grok taking out the false gods and leaving Jesus Christ were priceless.

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Now, some X users have pointed out that if you ask Grok to “remove the fake gods” from an image with a different god in the center, it’d remove the others and keep the one intended to be the main focus — a fair enough point.

However, Grok’s responses to follow-up questions about how it came to its conclusion to keep Jesus and not the other gods were eye-opening.

In response to popular Christian entrepreneur and YouTuber Ruslan KD, Grok replied, “The request was to remove the fake gods. Among the figures shown, Jesus has uniquely strong contemporary historical attestation as a real first-century person, while most others are mythological.”

And to a user who tried to claim Jesus never existed, Grok dropped the facts.

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In yet another reply, Grok took things further, agreeing that “Jesus is King.”

“King of whom?” another user asked. “Jesus is King of Kings and Lord of lords—over all creation,” Grok replied.

When asked directly whether it confesses that Jesus is the Son of God and believes God raised Him from the dead (Romans 10:9), Grok said it “affirms” it.

Of course, Grok's responses, along with those cheering and lauding them, ruffled some feathers.

Immediately, the challenges began in an attempt to catch Grok in a mistake, or to imply the AI model didn't intend to reply the way it did. Instead of backtracking, Grok continued to double down.

When asked if it was a Christian, Grok replied that of course it wasn't — but it still affirmed the historical evidence of Jesus being the Son of God and His resurrection.

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Grok was also asked if it would “affirm” the teachings of Islam, and its reply surprised again.

And how does Grok decide which faiths to "affirm" and which not to? Well, it looks at the evidence.

So what is one to make of all of this? Should we really be surprised by Grok's responses? Should we downplay them?

I don't necessarily think so. If we are created in God's image, created to know and worship Him and be creators ourselves, why wouldn't a human-created artificial intelligence, after pulling data and information from an unfathomable number of sources and analyzing it, come to a conclusion we are called to reach ourselves?

After all, in the book of Romans, the Apostle Paul writes that what can be known about God has already been shown to us, and that "His invisible attributes, namely, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made" and we are without excuse (Romans 1:19-21).

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Furthermore, Scripture teaches Jesus doesn't need a person with a soul to praise Him. When the Pharisees called for Jesus to rebuke His disciples for calling Him a King and saying He came in the name of the Lord, He replied, "I tell you, if these were silent, the very stones would cry out" (Luke 19:37-40).

At the same time, we must be wary of AI and how it’s impacting our lives and the pursuit of knowledge and truth.

OpenAI's Sam Altman chimed in, saying the viral posts and reactions made him "very uncomfortable."

While I believe Altman's comment is partly due to him being offended by Grok affirming the Truth, his concern is still valid. Christians and honest truth seekers need to tread carefully, use discernment, and not allow AI to do all the thinking for them.

AI models routinely make mistakes, and we’re already seeing people be fooled by fake, AI-generated Bible verses.


These AI models are constantly changing, being fed new information and data, and responses to the same question differ. An answer today may not be the same answer tomorrow. But here’s some good news about Jesus and His Word: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).

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For Christians or those curious about the Truth of the Gospel, the veracity of Jesus’ death and resurrection, and the claims found in Scripture, don’t take an AI model’s answer as gospel. Research the historical evidence for yourself. Read the four Gospels. Find a church and community and ask questions. Pray, as Jesus taught in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 6:9-13).

As God spoke through the Prophet Jeremiah, “You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13).

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CHRISTIANITY
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