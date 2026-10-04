Democrats Are Coming After You and It Won’t End Well

When someone shows you who they are, believe them. When someone tells you they’re coming after you, believe them and prepare accordingly. Democrats have been showing us who they are for decades – monsters willing to do absolutely anything to obtain power and abuse the ever-loving hell out of it once they do have it, so they never let it go again. They’re telling everyone their plan, how they will bury their talons so deep into power if they get it again that the options for prying it loose are limited and as awful as they are.

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What will these people do to get back in power? Anything, literally.

Democrats have always been infested with violent radicals, but they’ve been able to win elections without surrendering to them. As their policies have failed in cities and states across the country, that ability to win has faded as people noticed. Then Obamacare failed, as designed but much sooner than planned, and fewer and fewer people were willing to trust the people who designed the failed system to “fix” it again.

Democrats could no longer attract enough voters to win elections in places they hadn’t drawn the lines or absolutely dominated, so they had to embrace the fringe.

Honestly, I thought former President Joe Biden might have stood up to these lunatics when he got into the race in 2020. Everyone else in their field was on the “America is fundamentally racist and awful” and “Israel is the root of all evil” train; I figured there was a lane on the left for someone to stand up and tell those crackpots off. If anyone could pull it off, I figured it would be the cranky old man. But Biden was even more spineless than I’d imagined – rather than stand up to the left and for the country, he joined them and tried to out-crazy them all.

That’s when I knew there was nothing redeeming left in the Democrat Party, that not a single candidate in a large field even bothered to stand up for the greatness of the United States, even the old guy with the resume long enough to do it without any personal electoral consequences. None of them dared try a different path; it was all obedience to the anti-American left, period.

Since then, it’s only gotten worse, and they’ve only gotten less popular. In fact, polls indicate that the only thing less popular than Republicans is Democrats. If they manage to win either or both chambers of Congress next month, it won’t be because they’ve won people to their side; it will be a result of anger taken out on Republicans over the discontent of the moment.

Democrats won’t admit that, and they won’t let that give them a second’s pause over what they’ll try to do with any power they might get. The Nazis didn’t win anywhere close to a majority in 1932 (only 37 percent), but that didn’t hinder their goosestepping over the rights of everyone else, and Democrats will be no different.

Some of their politicians are laying out the pathway Democrats will try to take – the Democrats Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8)/ Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) sleaze – say they will spend their time and our money investigating everything to financially punish anyone who served in the Trump administration. Others – the intellectual “hub” of the left – are less polished or interested in appearing less fascist.

Podcast host and Botox disaster, Jennifer Welch, wants to “restructure” the Supreme Court. She demonstrates a puppy’s understanding of the concept of a co-equal branch of government and wants to impeach all the conservative Justices because they exist in a way that displeases her.

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MS NOW’s Simone Sanders Townsend wants Republicans to be afraid of what Democrats will do with whatever power they get because, as she puts it, “I'm of the belief that some people probably need to go to jail. And that should not be a radical concept. That's not retribution, that's doing what the hell needs to be done,” like a good little Nazi.

Rachel Maddow agrees, saying Trump administration “people who are committing those things now should know that they are not in a permanent position of power, and when other people take power, which is going to happen in a few weeks, they are going to have to preserve their documents and answer for what they did and pay for their crimes...”

“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime,” comrade.

If they’re saying these things in public, what do you think they’re planning for you in private? They are, after all, of the political philosophy that is responsible for the deaths of more than 100 million human beings for reasons ranging from incompetence to malice, from starvation to “reeducation” camps. If you don’t think it can happen here, you didn’t notice how it has happened everywhere it has.

Never underestimate the ability of a small group of committed people to do incredible evil and brutality. That’s the story of the 20th century; they intend to make it the story of the 21st, if we don’t beat them.

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Vote like your life depends on it, because it probably does.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and is the host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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