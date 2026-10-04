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Zohran Mamdani Is Now Giving Your Tax Dollars to Aspiring Rappers

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 04, 2026 1:00 PM
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Zohran Mamdani Is Now Giving Your Tax Dollars to Aspiring Rappers
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City’s race-communist mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced that his administration has doubled “cultural affairs” grants for individuals and non-profits.

According to a press release, individual and non-profit applicants who identify as “artists,” including “filmmakers, dancers, writers, painters and more,” are eligible to receive up to $10,000 in grants from taxpayers to jumpstart their careers. The increase doubles the already ridiculous previous grant of $5,000.

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Some individuals online have taken the news to mean that taxpayers are now funding the careers of fledgling rappers across the city.

Mamdani said that the urgent need to dole out taxpayer funds to aspiring rappers was due to rising costs in the city he runs.

“Artists are working New Yorkers with the same costs as everyone else. But while rent, grocery bills and child care costs have skyrocketed in New York City, the funding artists rely on has stayed flat,”Mamdani said in a press release. “Doubling these grants is a critical step towards making sure that the painters, musicians, filmmakers, and other artists who bring life to this city can afford to call it home.”

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Mamdani’s extravagant plan to revitalize New York City’s rap culture comes off the back of his failed plan to heavily tax the city’s wealthy through a property tax hike.

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News Topics ZOHRAN MAMDANI | NEW YORK | MUSIC
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