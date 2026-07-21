Islam and the Left Will Both Bring Tyranny

Townhall's Amy Curtis recently published an excellent article entitled, “One of the DSA’s Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence, Too.” Amy discussed Linda Sarsour, a “radical Islamist activist who works with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR),” and who helped Zohran Mamdani win the mayor’s office in New York. She wants to, in effect, dispense with the American Declaration of Independence and “build a document that is our [Islamic] values and principles and bring millions of Americans around it.” In effect, divide America, and conquer the country.

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We are being warned. Are we listening? Most Americans aren’t. Free people never do until they are lined up against the wall. And then, their last thought is, “What happened?” Too many of them die never knowing.

Folks, tyranny and slavery are far more common in human history than freedom is. And, frankly, tyranny and slavery are easier; just do what you are told, and let somebody else take care of you. Freedom entails individual responsibility, virtue, and risk, and often blood to defend that freedom. Those are prices too many people, down through history, have not been willing to pay.

The Democratic Party and its offspring, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), are taking advantage of this historical truth to try to enslave as many Americans as possible to dependence upon government, to create a tyrannical, totalitarian system where “government gives us our rights” (Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA))—the very definition of totalitarianism. The movement is large and powerful—though freedom-fighters have not given up yet—and the radical Islamists like Sarsour and Mamdani are part of the tools the DSA is using—or, maybe vice versa. But the Democrats had better watch out; if they give Islam too much rope, Islam will hang them, too.

Islam, though it has some similarities, is not a “leftist” philosophy like communism, but Islamic politicians, like Zohran Mamdani, are not above using whatever is available (except freedom, of course) to further their cause. And Islam is a totalitarian system. Look at the history of the Middle East. Linda Sarsour wants a document for America built upon her [Islamic] “values and principles.” And that means totalitarianism, because that is all those people have ever known! She rejects the Declaration of Independence because it is totally contrary to Islamic principles. The countries Islam has controlled have never had freedom like the Declaration promises Americans; they have forever been totalitarian. Those are the “values and principles” Sarsour (and no doubt Mamdani) wants to bring to America. And, apparently, lots of Americans, at least in New York, want them, too. Or, more likely, are simply too dumb to know what they are voting for.

Sarsour and Mamdani are not Americans, or especially, not Americans first. They, and their ilk, are Muslims; that’s what they are in their essence. That’s what they’ve been taught is Supreme Truth; that is where their highest allegiance is, and that’s what they want to bring to America. Islam was spread by force, not by evangelism, and they’ll use that method (force), if necessary, to spread it to America. All they need are the numbers. And they will not let leftist communists stand in their way, either. Remember what the Afghans did when attacked by the USSR. Islam does not want godless communism. Or, frankly, godless, licentious, decadent democracy, either. Perverts better be careful who they vote for.

This is simply the nature and teaching of Islam. America was founded upon the eternal principles our Creator endowed us with as embodied in the Judeo-Christian religions—life, liberty, property. Jesus NEVER ordered His religion to be extended by force, as Muhammad did, and any time “Christianity” has been spread violently, it has done so in direct contradiction to the teachings of its Founder. Jesus tried to change people’s hearts, and that can be done only via persuasion, not by force. And that is why true Christianity is a religion of freedom and peace, not of force, violence, and ultimately tyranny. Islam expanded via the latter means (thank you, Charles Martel, for stopping them, or we might all be speaking Arabic today). Leftist communism did the same thing: expansion by war and by killing, torturing, or imprisoning anyone who disagreed with them. Islam and leftism, governmentally, are two peas in a pod. They both want totalitarian power in America. And right now, they need each other to defeat the greater enemy, the Declaration of Independence and Judeo-Christianity.

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So, what would Linda Sarsour’s “values and principles” bring to America? The Muslim Sultan of Delhi, Ala-ud-din Khalji, who ruled from 1296-1316, told us: “The Hindus will never become submissive and obedient until they are reduced to poverty.” If you put people in poverty, you’ll certainly have the totalitarian control you want.

Is it coming to America? Here is a recent Breitbart headline: “Zohran Mamdani’s New York City Includes a 12-Block-Long Homeless Encampment in Manhattan.” Islam and leftism do have something in common economically, i.e., socialism, government control of the economy. New York City is slowly becoming the kind of city that socialism always produces: a very small, exalted class of rich elites who have all the power, ruling a huge “submissive and obedient” class that has been “reduced to poverty.” That’s what the Soviet Union had until it simply could no longer financially sustain the system and collapsed. It’s what communist China had until Mao finally died and Deng Xiaoping realized that, unless he made some compromises with capitalism and had the government borrow and spend untold trillions of Chinese yuan, communist China would follow the Soviet Union and the dodo bird into extinction. Sarsour’s are not just the “values and principles” of Islam; they are also the “values and principles” of socialism.

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We are being warned, folks. We are being warned! Are enough people listening? Not so far. And too many won’t until it’s way too late.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl