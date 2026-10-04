Socialist Mayor Mamdani: Government's Job Is to Deliver 'Whatever You Need' for a Dignified Life

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani claims that the American Dream is dead for many Americans.

When talking to podcast host and comedian Theo Von, Mamdani compared achieving the American Dream to playing the lottery.

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Von said: “It used to feel like if you did enough work, you did this, and you did these things, you could have a life, you could have an existence… This is a slow boiling of people’s ability to have peace…”

Von said that rent prices have jumped 150 percent compared to a 35 percent increase in income.

“It feels like you have to luck out in some big way,” Mamdani said. “In many ways I feel like it’s why a lot of people play the lottery. For many, it feels like their only chance. People think they have better odds playing the lottery than making it in their own life. What does that say about the country we live in?”

Theo Von: “Do you think the American Dream is still alive?”



Zohran Mamdani: “It feels like you have to luck out in some big way. In many ways I feel like it’s why a lot of people play the lottery. For many it feels like their only chance. People think they have better odds… pic.twitter.com/N0Mz1Xsvwn — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 1, 2026

Mamdani claimed the government’s job is to deliver things people need to live a “dignified life.”

Mamdani appeared on Theo Von and said it plainly: “It’s the government’s job to give you everything you need to lead a dignified life.”



If that’s his position and he also supports unlimited immigration, then every person in the world is entitled to a free ride in America.



Fxck… — Trellz (@Trellraiser) October 4, 2026

“Socialism, to me, means that you will have whatever you need to live a dignified life, and that it is the government’s job to deliver on that,” Mamdani said.

He couldn’t be more wrong. The government's job isn't to build gas stations, grocery stores, or to provide babysitters to families.

The government’s job is to protect property rights and provide a path to the pursuit of happiness.

THEO VON: “Will you define socialism for us?”



MAMDANI: “Socialism, to me, means that you will have WHATEVER YOU NEED to live a dignified life, and that it is the GOVERNMENT’S JOB to deliver on that.”



I’ve heard a line like that before. It came from a famous book, and it was… pic.twitter.com/B9jKlJkVXH — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 2, 2026

Mamdani is a socialist influencer who wants the government to grow at the cost of taxpayers. He previously vowed "to replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

Anyone can distribute other people’s money, but only some can create the pie in the first place.

The American Dream is far from dead. If you want the best chance at a successful life, finish high school, work full-time, and get married before having children. In America's 250-year history, life has never been easy. Buying a home with a seven percent interest rate isn't easy; neither is the current new or used vehicle market.

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But if we live within our means, work hard, and avoid excess debt, then we can achieve the American Dream.

Reminder that Abdul has properties in Dubai and Bangalore, was raised in Missouri, Florida, and summered in Egypt prior to attending school in Michigan sometime in high school. Everything else is speculation. — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) October 4, 2026

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