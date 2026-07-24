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Long Island Residents Object to All-Boys Muslim Boarding School in Their Neighborhood

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 24, 2026 3:00 PM
Long Island Residents Object to All-Boys Muslim Boarding School in Their Neighborhood
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The Islamification of New York continues, with a proposal for an all-boys Muslim boarding school in a Long Island residential neighborhood. Residents are, unsurprisingly, not happy about this. The boarding school would take up space in an old Catholic seminary.

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Fuming Long Island residents are fighting the opening of a Muslim boarding school for boys that’s expected to house 120 teenage students — claiming it will destroy a quiet suburban neighborhood.

A group of Bay Shore homeowners claims the proposal for an overnight dorm is illegal under codes for the suburban Saxon Avenue, on a 13-acre waterfront property that housed a Catholic seminary years ago.

“The proposed use by the new property owner is far more intensive than what is appropriate for a quiet residential neighborhood,” Kevin Colgan, an Islip resident and leader of the anti-boarding school movement in the neighborhood, known as “Saxon Says No,” said in a statement. 

“This is about protecting the integrity of our zoning laws — not opposing any individual or organization — zoning laws exist to preserve the character, integrity, and quality of life within our neighborhoods while ensuring that land uses are appropriate for their surroundings,” Colgan said.

The organization behind the school wants “comprehensive spiritual and academic training of its students,” including full-time Islam-centered schooling, according to the New York Post.

That would fall under "comprehensive spiritual training."

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Related:

EDUCATION ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK TERRORISM

Rapes, 5 AM calls to prayer, harassment of non-Muslim residents.

Yes, it is.

That's the plan.

Yes. They're not shy about saying it, either.

No one should be keen on that.

The sad part is this will probably be approved and any criticism or attempt to stop unacceptable behavior will be met with cries and accusations of "Islamophobia."

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