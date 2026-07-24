Long Island Residents Object to All-Boys Muslim Boarding School in Their Neighborhood

The Islamification of New York continues, with a proposal for an all-boys Muslim boarding school in a Long Island residential neighborhood. Residents are, unsurprisingly, not happy about this. The boarding school would take up space in an old Catholic seminary.

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Long Island residents fume over all-boy, Muslim boarding school in residential neighborhood https://t.co/BkatDPcl43 pic.twitter.com/JnvMVinxAE — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2026

Here's more:

Fuming Long Island residents are fighting the opening of a Muslim boarding school for boys that’s expected to house 120 teenage students — claiming it will destroy a quiet suburban neighborhood. A group of Bay Shore homeowners claims the proposal for an overnight dorm is illegal under codes for the suburban Saxon Avenue, on a 13-acre waterfront property that housed a Catholic seminary years ago. “The proposed use by the new property owner is far more intensive than what is appropriate for a quiet residential neighborhood,” Kevin Colgan, an Islip resident and leader of the anti-boarding school movement in the neighborhood, known as “Saxon Says No,” said in a statement. “This is about protecting the integrity of our zoning laws — not opposing any individual or organization — zoning laws exist to preserve the character, integrity, and quality of life within our neighborhoods while ensuring that land uses are appropriate for their surroundings,” Colgan said.

The organization behind the school wants “comprehensive spiritual and academic training of its students,” including full-time Islam-centered schooling, according to the New York Post.

Jihad training camp. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 24, 2026

That would fall under "comprehensive spiritual training."

A boarding school is eligible for F-1 international student visas which means this “school” can now import young Muslim men from Muslim countries around the world into this residential neighborhood. For their “education.”



With zero vetting.



What could go wrong? — Lexi (@Lexi58746074319) July 24, 2026

Rapes, 5 AM calls to prayer, harassment of non-Muslim residents.

Permitting this type of school is a horrible idea. https://t.co/gJsAw6FRgR — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) July 24, 2026

Yes, it is.

Soon, this will happen to your town https://t.co/h5Y5h499Rg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2026

That's the plan.

They come to take over they have no desire to assimilate. Just take over and turn us into a sharia hell hole https://t.co/eLkMb2txA7 — Gus (@trashreality365) July 24, 2026

Yes. They're not shy about saying it, either.

I’d imagine they don’t want jihad training in their backyards… https://t.co/unWRggfDY0 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 24, 2026

No one should be keen on that.

The sad part is this will probably be approved and any criticism or attempt to stop unacceptable behavior will be met with cries and accusations of "Islamophobia."

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