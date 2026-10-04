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US Marine Arrested for Murder and Burglary in Okinawa

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 04, 2026 3:00 PM
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US Marine Arrested for Murder and Burglary in Okinawa
Townhall Media

Japanese media have reported that a U.S. Marine has been arrested for burglary and murder in Okinawa.

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Authorities say that a 20-year-old Marine, identified as Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, strangled a 39-year-old woman, Anna Yagi, at a hotel on Saturday before stealing her wallet and backpack.

Authorities also say that security footage showed Ballard entering into the hotel room with Yagi and then leaving alone, according to the Associated Press. Police managed to find Ballard, who was later seen walking alone in the entertainment district of Naha.

“The occurrence of such an extremely brutal and heinous incident is a matter of profound regret, and as the Government of Japan, we have lodged a strong protest with the U.S. side, while firmly demanding maximum cooperation with the investigation, strict discipline among U.S. military personnel, and thorough measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and accidents,” Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a statement on social media.

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The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo has expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and announced that the American government intends to fully cooperate with the investigation.

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News Topics MILITARY | JAPAN | CRIME
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