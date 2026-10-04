US Marine Arrested for Murder and Burglary in Okinawa

Japanese media have reported that a U.S. Marine has been arrested for burglary and murder in Okinawa.

A U.S. Marine was arrested in Okinawa on suspicion of murdering and robbing a 39-year-old Japanese woman whose body was found in a hotel in Naha. Japanese media identified the suspect as 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called the killing an “extremely brutal and heinous incident” and said Japan lodged a strong protest with the U.S. — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 4, 2026

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'HEINOUS INCIDENT': US Marine arrested in Okinawa on suspicion of robbing and killing a 39-year-old woman at a hotel, prompting Japan to lodge a formal protest with the United States. Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, is accused of killing Anna Yagi at a hotel early Saturday and taking her wallet and backpack, according to Japanese police. Surveillance footage showed Yagi entering the hotel with Ballard before he later left alone. Japan's prime minister called the incident "extremely brutal and heinous" and said her government demanded full U.S. cooperation with the investigation. Full story here https://t.co/yJrcWx9Wl0 — Fox News World (@FNCGlobalNews) October 4, 2026

Authorities say that a 20-year-old Marine, identified as Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, strangled a 39-year-old woman, Anna Yagi, at a hotel on Saturday before stealing her wallet and backpack.

Authorities also say that security footage showed Ballard entering into the hotel room with Yagi and then leaving alone, according to the Associated Press. Police managed to find Ballard, who was later seen walking alone in the entertainment district of Naha.

“The occurrence of such an extremely brutal and heinous incident is a matter of profound regret, and as the Government of Japan, we have lodged a strong protest with the U.S. side, while firmly demanding maximum cooperation with the investigation, strict discipline among U.S. military personnel, and thorough measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and accidents,” Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a statement on social media.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo has expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and announced that the American government intends to fully cooperate with the investigation.

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