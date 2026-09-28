NJ Dem Says She Stopped Going to Church Because Republicans Were There

Nothing more needs to be said here: this is the Democratic Party in 2026. Rebecca Bennett will likely mount the strongest challenge Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ) will ever face. She’s a veteran and looks good on paper. She’s trying to show she’ll be a true representative for New Jersey’s 7th district, a maverick, and someone who wants to build bridges, but she’s not. Kean reminded his constituents that Bennett ditched church because Republicans were there.

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My opponent has bragged she stopped going to church because there are Republicans there.



She will never be able to represent a district like NJ-07 without turning her back on many of our constituents. — Tom Kean (@KeanForCongress) September 28, 2026

In June, The Washington Free Beacon reported on this about Bennett:

The Democratic nominee to represent New Jersey's Seventh Congressional District in the House of Representatives, Rebecca Bennett, said she "stopped going to church" because she could not sit in a room "full of people who voted for Trump," audio obtained by the Washington Free Beacon shows. At a campaign event in February, a woman asked Bennett, "I loved hearing you say that you're a patriot, but what are you going to do about that being a right-coded way of presenting yourself?" Bennett responded with a story about how she stopped attending church services because she could not bear to be around people who voted for President Donald Trump. "I will say I use that word intentionally, and the reason that I do it is because, so, I grew up in the Presbyterian Church, and after Trump got elected, I stopped going to church for the first time in my life, because I was like, 'I cannot sit in this room of people,'" Bennett said. "At the time, I was stationed somewhere that was pretty conservative. I was still in the military at the time. I was like, 'I cannot sit in this church full of people who voted for Trump.' And then, ultimately, I decided they do not get to decide what Christianity looks like, and to me, it's the same thing about [how] they do not get to decide what patriotism is. You do not get to wrap yourself in the flag while you are literally murdering Americans in broad daylight."

Yes, I also haven’t been to church, but it wasn’t because the person next to me might be a Democrat. This is why liberalism is a mental illness. You worry about things that are either out of your control or none of your business.

Kean and Bennett recently faced off in a debate in a race that is likely going to be one of the most competitive of the night in a few weeks:

.@RebeccaForNJ07 will be nothing but a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in Congress. https://t.co/PjAVC5F1Dt — Kristen Cianci (@kristencianci) September 28, 2026

.@KeanforCongress RIPS far-Left Democrat Rebecca Bennett:



"She's made millions off of making sure there are patients behind her own profits. She won't answer any of the questions you have...we need a person who's going to be completely transparent with the voters." pic.twitter.com/1q7oQQgkPF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2026

WATCH



Rebecca Bennett dodges when asked THREE TIMES about her net worth.



What is Bennett hiding from voters? pic.twitter.com/sxX4sJxexr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2026

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