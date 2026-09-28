Abdul El-Sayed Just Flip-Flopped on Medicare for All

Abdul El-Sayed has spent years demanding Medicare for All. He's even gone so far as to suggest repealing the Second Amendment and replacing it with a Constitutional right to healthcare. As part of his plan, he would outlaw private insurance — which would play well with the Democrats' union voter base, we're sure — and make everyone take the public option.

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But now El-Sayed is flip-flopping on that in a very Obama-esque way: telling voters if they like their private insurance, they can keep it.

The most blatant flip flop I’ve ever seen.



Abdul El-Sayed today on Medicare for All: "If you would like to have a private insurer, you’re welcome to do that."



This man has spent YEARS vowing the exact opposite.



Here are 11 times Abdul promised to ELIMINATE private health… pic.twitter.com/V96b0bWWsp — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 26, 2026

"If you would like to have a private insurer, above that, you're welcome to do that," El-Sayed said. The video then rolled footage of every time El-Sayed said the exact opposite.

On August 4, 2018, he said," Instead of having multiple insurance companies... what you have is the state operating as your insurance company. That's what we want."

In 2019, he said similar things twice.

"Medicare for All guarantees you a public health care plan and eliminates your private one," El-Sayed said.

And, "Under Medicare-for-All, the federal government is the only payer—hence single payer—for healthcare to everybody in the nation."

In 2020, El-Sayed said, "What does Medicare for All do? Medicare for All comes in and says, ‘No more of this insurance industry,’ which costs us far more, whose CEOs make tens of millions of dollars a year, and which creates redundancy in the healthcare system that increases the overall cost for all of us."

"My issue with private health insurance is that I see it as fundamentally a middleman that we've allowed to persist and exist in our healthcare system for no added value except that a lot of people profit off of it... the best way to do that is cut out the middleman," he said on July 12, 2020.

What does he think the government will be? A middleman. But one Democrats can control for their political gain.

El-Sayed has called for an end to private insurance at least 10 times.

H/t @RNCResearch for this great list



10 Times Abdul El-Sayed Has Called to Eliminate Private Insurancehttps://t.co/qayrsMC6OC — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 26, 2026

And those are the ones he didn't try to scrub from social media.

Roll the tape. This isn't a flip-flop. He's lying now. He and his allies want to uproot everyone's healthcare arrangements and replace the whole system with government. https://t.co/iKbB9jgpP4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 26, 2026

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Notice he said you can have private insurance above Medicare for All. So you're paying for "free" healthcare and then more for private healthcare — something that would be cost-prohibitive for most Americans, especially after El-Sayed quadruples their income tax rate, which would have to happen to fund "free" healthcare.

So it's a lie. Only very rich people will have access to private insurance and care. The rest of us will be at the mercy of El-Sayed's politicization of healthcare.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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